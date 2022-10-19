Red Dead Online Halloween Pass 2 available until October 31

With the recent monthly update by Red Dead Online, Halloween Pass 2 is now available for players throughout October 31.

The update allows previously-enrolled players to pick up their progress on the Halloween Pass and continue to unlock all unique items. It also gives new players a chance to enroll themselves in limited-time passes and earn exclusive rewards across 15 ranks. The update has also added a new Halloween Telegram Mission, a new Call To Arms location, and several other exciting features.

New Halloween Hardcore Telegram Mission is now available in Red Dead Online

Starting on October 18, players can now play the brand-new Halloween Hardcore Telegram Mission “False Hopes & Prophecy” in Red Dead Online. Players can look for Telegram at the local Post Office or their Camp Lockbox to get started.

The character, Ike Skelding, just came to know about a rumor of a 7th-generation cult trying to bring back their late prophet by performing a sacrilegious rite. Players can investigate the whole situation and earn triple rewards, including 3X Gold, RDO$, and XP.

The update has also added three new Hallows’ Call to Arms locations in the game, including:

Heartland Oil Fields

Limpany

Saint Denis Graveyard

Players can earn triple RDO$ and XP on All Hallows’ Call to Arms modes in Red Dead Online throughout October 31. On Newswire, Rockstar described it by stating:

“As the eerie season reaches fever pitch, townsfolk are whispering about air thick with dread. Help these holdouts defend their outposts from wave after wave of foes, frenzied animals, and the ghastly Ghost Train.”

This month, players can also compete in Halloween-themed Featured Series and earn triple rewards. Here is a complete list of the rest of the Featured Series made available for the month:

October 18 – October 24: Halloween Series 1 (Dead of Night)

Players can earn a North Clingman Treasure Map by winning a match in the featured series.

They can select the colorway of the Carver Pants by selling a sample to Harriet.

They can receive a Chestnut & Plum Martinville Horse Saddle by crafting a Coat in Gus’ Store.

October 25 – October 31: Halloween Series 2 (Fear of the Dark)

Players can earn a brand new West Hill Haven Treasure Map by winning a match in this featured series.

They can win a Maple & Gold Martinville Saddle by participating in the series with a Persistent Posse.

They can also get a select colorway of the Carver Pants by participating in all All Hallows’ Call to Arms.

If players unlock all 15 ranks by playing Red Dead Online this month, they will receive a brand new Hired Gun Kit containing Capitale valued at 5 Gold Bars, the Fierro Bandana, and bundles of ammo.

