Red Dead Redemption release on PC could be imminent

After years of anticipation, Red Dead Redemption is reportedly coming to PC. Popular insider @TezFunz2 revealed that the Rockstar Games Studio has been gearing up to release the much-awaited title on Microsoft Windows. While gamers have been fascinated by the Red Dead Redemption series since its release in 2010, PC players never really had the chance to experience the OG version. The game was initially released on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360.

However, the recent leak suggests that a PC version of the first Red Dead Redemption is on its way.

NOTE: The article is based on leaks. Readers should take the information with a grain of salt until officially confirmed.

Red Dead Redemption is reportedly coming to PC

According to the X post, there is a promotional product intro regarding Red Dead Redemption. The intro says:

"Journey across the sprawling expanses of the American West and Mexico in Red Dead Redemption, and its zombie-horror companion, Undead Nightmare, now playable on PC."

Based on the leaked promotional intro, it seems evident that the game is finally coming to PC after years of anticipation. However, keep in mind that Rockstar Games has yet to give any official confirmation regarding it. Furthermore, not just an intro, the leak also adds a promotional title for the product, which states:

"Experience the epic Western adventures that defined a generation."

The leakers also revealed that the information was gathered from Rockstar's launcher site file. The datamined information was updated today and the publisher added the strings in the file. According to Tez2, Rockstar Games similarly promoted GTA V, and these are "marketing strings" that make fans invested in the game.

Fans of Red Dead Redemption franchise have been waiting to play this game for almost 14 years. While part two of the game garnered a massive fan base, players on PC have yet to experience the connected story. Based on the latest leak, it seems like the wait for PC gamers will finally be over with Red Dead Redemption coming to their desired platform after years of its release.

