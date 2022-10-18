Red Dead Redemption removed from PS Plus and PS Now streaming services

Sony has removed Red Dead Redemption from its PS Plus and PS Now catalogs. The 2010 game, which has received numerous accolades for its impressive graphics and gameplay, has been removed from the PS3 platform.

Fans are upset because it is one of the most well-known games and has been a favorite for many years. There appears to be no way to access the game via its official page on the PS3 system.

Red Dead Redemption is no longer available on PlayStation consoles

Ben, a popular Rockstar Games informant, tweeted that Red Dead Redemption would no longer be included in PlayStation Plus. Ben stated that the popular game was removed from services six years after its debut on the platform in 2016.

Ben @videotech_ Red Dead Redemption (1) is no longer available to stream on PS Plus/PS Now after 6 years of its debut on the service in 2016.



The only current modern way to play Red Dead Redemption is now officially on Xbox Series and Xbox One consoles and third-party emulators for PC. Red Dead Redemption (1) is no longer available to stream on PS Plus/PS Now after 6 years of its debut on the service in 2016. The only current modern way to play Red Dead Redemption is now officially on Xbox Series and Xbox One consoles and third-party emulators for PC. https://t.co/AYgofRVzPV

According to him, the Xbox Series and Xbox One consoles are the only “modern way" to play the game in an official manner. PC gamers can play the game using third-party emulators available on the market.

While Sony has pulled the game off its platform, Microsoft, on the other hand, has enhanced the game to support 4K resolution. Players with an Xbox One X or Series X can take advantage of the game's enhanced 4K resolution, while those with an Xbox Series S can enjoy resolutions up to 1440p.

Ben @videotech_



Big shout out the backwards compatibility team Just a small reminder that Microsoft enhanced the game in 2018 with 4K support which works for XSX and One X — Series S users get 1440p support.Big shout out the backwards compatibility team @Xbox and @jronald for keeping these games more accessible than ever. Just a small reminder that Microsoft enhanced the game in 2018 with 4K support which works for XSX and One X — Series S users get 1440p support. Big shout out the backwards compatibility team @Xbox and @jronald for keeping these games more accessible than ever.

Ben praised the Xbox team and developer MVG for making Red Dead Redemption compatible with current-gen consoles. He said that this would make the game more accessible than ever.

While Red Dead Redemption is no longer available on any PlayStation consoles, Ben mentions RDR 2's demand on all platforms. It is currently ranked 18th among the best-selling games on the PlayStation Store.

Ben @videotech_



I can only imagine the demand for a Gen9 version would sell like hotcakes. It's truly incredible Red Dead Redemption 2 is continuing to hit the ‘Best Selling Charts’ across all platforms (18 on the PlayStation Store).I can only imagine the demand for a Gen9 version would sell like hotcakes. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… It's truly incredible Red Dead Redemption 2 is continuing to hit the ‘Best Selling Charts’ across all platforms (18 on the PlayStation Store).I can only imagine the demand for a Gen9 version would sell like hotcakes. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/N5vKPG7eaH

Sony announces Red Dead Redemption's removal from PS Plus subscriptions

PS3's official RDR page before the game was taken down (Image via Sportskeeda)

It was announced a few months ago that the PS Plus subscription compatibility offer for RDR on PS3 would be ending on October 17th, 2022, and the page has since been updated to reflect the news.

Following the announcement, the game was removed from the platform yesterday. The game is no longer available for digital streaming on PS3 consoles.

PS3's official RDR: Undead Nightmare Edition page before the game was taken down (Image via Sportskeeda)

Similarly, the Undead Nightmare edition of the game is no longer playable as well.

What are PlayStation subscriptions?

PlayStation provides three subscription plans to gamers, each of which adds value to the games and services available on the consoles. Players can unlock a collection of games and facilities by selecting from the Essential, Extra, and Delux subscription plans. They are also an excellent choice for playing online multiplayer titles and games with backward compatibility.

Poll : 0 votes