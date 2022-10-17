Which GTA game has the best ending?

The narratives in GTA games are some of the best in the genre. Even while each game in the series has its own tale, there are connections between some of them.

Previously, GTA games had singular storylines and conclusions. However, the HD universe debuted with a series of inter-connected plots and climaxes, increasing the game's already substantial fan base. Still, the stories of the initial games are just as compelling as the newer ones.

This article explains which Grand Theft Auto game has the best ending and why it is the finest in the series.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Why is GTA San Andreas' ending the best in the series?

While gamers may have varied preferences when it comes to the finest endings in the GTA series, Grand Theft Auto San Andreas undoubtedly boasts the best tale and finish to its plot. The story's retribution, betrayals, twists, and plots will keep players on the edge of their seats until the very end.

Players need to grasp the game's premise from the beginning in order to comprehend its conclusion. While the game's story begins with the murder of Carl CJ Johnson's mother, the motivation for the crime can be traced much earlier. The story's main antagonist is Police Officer Frank Tenpenny, who plotted the murder in Grove Street.

Tenpenny, along with Big Smoke, Ryder, and Ballas conspired to kill CJ's older brother Sweet so that Big Smoke could control Grove Street. Unfortunately, the killers were off target and killed CJ's mother instead. This prompted CJ to return from Liberty City, where he was apprehended on the road by Officer Tenpenny.

From the game's earliest moments, players can witness how Tenpenny uses his power and manipulates CJ and others to get what he wants. GTA players may believe Big Smoke and Ryder are equally guilty of the atrocities committed in Grove Street, but in reality, they were following the officer's orders at the time.

Tenpenny constantly blackmailed CJ to fulfill his demands even while he was away from Los Santos. After all of his endeavors and killing Ryder and Big Smoke, CJ confronts Tenpenny once again, barely escaping his bullets.

CJ and Sweet followed Tenpenny in a speeding car while evading gang members and police, and eventually drove Tenpenny to the bridge over Grove Street, where he fell and died a few moments later. This offers GTA gamers a sense of satisfaction because they were already enraged by Tenpenny’s deeds and exploitations up until this point in the story.

The creators of Grand Theft Auto San Andreas built the narrative up slowly around CJ and Tenpenny's interactions. Tenpenny's egocentric, nasty, and domineering attitude is reflected in his actions throughout the storyline, allowing players to better grasp the story's climax.

GTA San Andreas is considered ahead of its time, and the gameplay implementation and storyline back up this claim. While the game does not reveal the consequences of Tenpenny's death, it clearly relieves CJ from his exploits and restores the Grove Street Family gang's dominance over the neighborhood.

GTA San Andreas' storyline concludes in a way that will leave players gratified. Whether it's for Tenpenny's death or CJ's ascension, the game has one of the best endings in the series.

