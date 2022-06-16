Resident Evil's upgrades can be reversed on PC following overwhelming fan backlash

Summer Game Fest revealed free upgrades for Resident Evil games, courtesy of Capcom, but there was a serious problem with the announcement. Capcom revealed that once an upgrade was applied to the Steam version of the game, it could never be undone. This was a problem for fans who had weaker or lower-end PCs since the minimum requirements for the game would go up with the upgrades.

A significant community backlash ensued as a result of the announcement, and due to this, Capcom officially took back the statement. Now, fans can remove an update if, for some reason, they need to.

Capcom now allows Resident Evil upgrades to be reversed: How to undo the changes

“Due to overwhelming response from the Steam community, we've reactivated the previous version that does not include ray tracing and enhanced 3D audio.”

Thankfully, Capcom decided to change their minds after the initial showcase at Summer Game Fest. Not everyone has a PC that can run the game at the new minimum requirements involving ray traing, and being permanently locked out of a game they love would have been frustrating, to say the least.

Thankfully, undoing the update is a very simple process, detailed below.

How to roll back Resident Evil update

Click LIBRARY in Steam client.

Right-click the game and select Properties

In the pop-up menu, select BETAS

From the pull-down menu, select dx11_non-rt (password not required)

Close the pop-up menu and let the Steam client auto-update the game

Launch the game as normal once this update finishes

It’s important to note that some of the in-game options will be reset as a result of this process. If users want to restore the new version again, they will just need to go back to Step #4 and select None in the pull-down menu.

Since the games received significant upgrades, it resulted in updated minimum requirements, so PC users had to make sure they would be able to play the game; otherwise, they'd get locked out. Since the game needs DirectX 12 for many of these features, the increase in requirements was a necessity.

This week, Capcom revealed major upgrades for Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7, granting them 3D audio and ray tracing features, among other enhancements. This is not the only Resident Evil news that came out this week, either. When it comes to Resident Evil Village, it’s receiving some love too.

A major story-based DLC update is coming to the game. The Mercenaries mode is getting new features, such as the power to play as fan-favorite Lady Dimitrescu.

The graphical update for the RE games, 2, 3, and 4, is available now on all platforms, which can thankfully be reversed on the PC edition for fans who need to do it.

