"Rest in peace Battlefield 2042": Community reacts to news of DICE working on the game with a skeleton crew 

With its new season, any hopes of salvation for Battlefield 2042 have gone down the road of impossibility. Given the overall reception of the game, some fans had hoped that DICE would put in loads of effort to recover the situation.

Unfortunately, the upcoming content and additions seem extremely meager, and to make matters worse, rumors have stated that a minimal number of developers are working on the game.

New leak by prominent leaker, Tom Henderson (Image via u/Youngstown_Mafia/Reddit)

The news was leaked by reputed journalist Jeff Grubb, which Tom Henderson then endorsed. Since then, EA has reached out to Grubb and clarified that the news may not be true.

Nevertheless, actions speak louder than words, and when it comes to Battlefield 2042, players are quite convinced this could be the case. Following the news, they took to the Reddit community to discuss their thoughts again.

Battlefield 2042 community reacts to news of a "skeleton crew" working on the game

The original post was made by Reddit user u/Youngstown_Mafia, who seemed convinced with what Grubb and Henderson had to say.

The user quickly commented that EA had pulled the plug on Battlefield 2042, and there won't be any further construction work on the game. They weren't the only one, as others also expressed what they had in mind.

Content and the updates have never gone down well with players over the speed at which they are released. One player thinks that DICE might have been operating on a skeleton crew from the very start of 2022, given how slow all the work has been.

Many fans have called Battlefield 2042 a scam and one person believes that DICE has decided to save money for their next rip-off project.

At times, DICE provided compensation when they messed up in some manner. The nature of those compensations has been meager as well, and some fans disliked the resulting items.

While DICE has claimed that they are working hands-on, some players refuse to believe the information. One user stated that if they had enough people working on the game, there wouldn't have been so many delays with basic content.

Features like a functioning scoreboard took six months to appear, which should have been in the game from the very start.

Some fans believe that Battlefield 2042 is getting the same fate as Anthem. While the latter was launched with a lot of hype, it never managed to deliver in the proper sense.

When one fan brought up the example of No Man's Sky, another rejected the claim. They think that No Man's Sky could be revived only because it's a passion project of Hello Games.

Despite a rough start, the game still gets timely additions in the form of free DLCs and content expansions. Many believe that won't be the case with Battlefield 2042 as EA only cares about money.

One player believes that the plug was pulled when EA realized that they wouldn't be able to make money off the game. It all resulted from the steadily declining player count. The player found it ironic that EA managed to kill the game in order to make money out of it.

Some feel that Battlefield 2042 has endangered the entire franchise. While a new game is in the making, fans believe that the current title has destroyed the franchise's reputation.

Another user also added that players would be crazy if they decide to buy another product in the series.

It remains to be seen what kind of direction the franchise will take from here onwards. Whichever direction it takes, Battlefield 2042 will remain one of the biggest disappointments in video games.

