RNG vs Evil Geniuses League of Legends MSI 2022 semi-finals: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The first semi-final match at League of Legends MSI 2022 is set to be between RNG (Royal Never Give Up) and Evil Geniuses. This is a match that RNG chose to play after coming first in the rumble stage group.

This sets the stage for an interesting upset if Evil Geniuses end up defeating RNG in this encounter. However, the chances of that happening is quite low as RNG's overall performance has been excessively good.

While the stats paint a certain picture, it is important to remember that best-of-five matches are unpredictable and should not be compared to best-of-ones. Even in the LCS, Evil Geniuses performed the best when the playoffs started, as the team was able to showcase its true skill.

Preview of RNG vs. Evil Geniuses at League of Legends MSI 2022 semi-finals

LoL Esports @lolesports



The



Where have we seen this before?



These are your Can't Miss Matches for The @LCSOfficial @lplenglish champions on one side of the bracket.The @LEC @LCK champions on the other.Where have we seen this before?These are your Can't Miss Matches for #MSI2022 finals weekend - where the West is hoping lightning strikes twice The @LCSOfficial & @lplenglish champions on one side of the bracket.The @LEC & @LCK champions on the other.Where have we seen this before?These are your Can't Miss Matches for #MSI2022 finals weekend - where the West is hoping lightning strikes twice ⚡ https://t.co/qUManrh8xS

Predictions

Evil Geniuses have had an average tournament so far within League of Legends MSI 2022. The team struggled to pick up matches against G2 Esports during the group stages but secured easy wins against weaker opponents.

The team's strongest performance was probably against none other than T1, whom the LCS champions ended up defeating and pulling off the upset. However, amongst all this, the point where this team shined the most is learning from their mistakes.

Evil Geniuses did not start strong, but with every bad performance, the drafting and gameplay of the players has improved considerably. It's almost as if this team is scaling consistently, which is commendable and might come in handy during the semi-finals.

On the other hand, RNG has been the team that everyone expected it to be, which is a strong lineup of players who have immense mastery over what they do in the summoner's rift.

As of now, RNG has lost only two games in the entire tournament, which is definitely a scary prospect. Gala and Xiaohu have been in incredible form and are the key players in RNG's journey at League of Legends MSI 2022 so far.

As for predictions, despite all the learning, Evil Geniuses may still fall short as RNG is way too strong right now. On paper, RNG should win this game with a 3-1 scoreline.

Head-to-head

RNG and Evil Geniuses have faced each other twice at the League of Legends MSI 2022 rumble stage, where the former won both games comfortably.

Previous results

Previously, RNG faced T1 in the rumble stage of League of Legends MSI 2022 and lost that match.

On the other hand, Evil Geniuses faced G2 Esports and ended up losing that match as well.

MSI 2022 rosters

RNG

Top-Bin

Jungle-Wei

Mid-Xiaohu

Bottom-GALA

Support-Ming

Evil Geniuses

Top-Impact

Jungle-Inspired

Mid-jojopyun

Bottom-Danny

Support-Vulcan

Livestream Details

Evil Geniuses vs. RNG will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games and the lol esports website on May 27, 2022, at 1:00 AM PDT/1:30 PM IST.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi