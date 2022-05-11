RNG vs RED Canids League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational 2022 Day 3: Head-to-Head, livestream details, and more

The fourth game on the third day of League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2022 is set to be between Royal Never Give Up (RNG) and RED Canids.

The match might have been a one-sided affair a few days back. However, considering the RED Canids' performance at MSI 2022, the quality of this match has gone up a lot. This is especially true after the Brazilian team demolished PSG Talon with a 13-0 scoreline on May 10.

RNG still holds the strings for this match-up, but considering the clean gameplay of the RED Canids, there is a chance of an upset. If that happens, Group B will become the group of death, and the competition will be wide open yet again.

Preview of RED Canids vs RNG at League of Legends MSI 2022

Predictions

RED Canids had a very average year at League of Legends CBLOL 2022 Spring Split. After finishing third in the regular season, the team did not look anywhere close to winning the split.

In the playoffs, however, the RED Canids took charge and demolished all forms of competition thrown at them. This is mainly because, after League of Legends Worlds 2021, the Brazilians wanted to prove that they had what it took to defeat the best in the world.

Therefore, qualification for MSI 2022 was mandatory for this team. Despite entering the tournament as underdogs, the first match against PSG Talon was destructive as the Brazilians ripped the PCS champions apart with a commanding 13-0 win.

RNG, on the other hand, entered the tournament as favorites. Obviously, there is no question as this team has some of the best players in the current League of Legends scene. The captain of this team, Xiaohu, is the undisputed Spring Emperor who already has MSI titles under his belt.

Therefore, anything but a win would be a disappointment for Xiaohu and his boys. However, as it seems, in Group B, if there is one team that can defeat RNG, then that has to be RED Canids.

As for predictions, RNG is still the clear favorite and will look to seal the deal, though League of Legends fans should not discard a chance for an upset.

Head-to-Head

RNG and RED Canids have never faced each other in a professional League of Legends tournament.

Previous Results

Earlier, on May 10, RNG faced the Istanbul Wildcats at MSI 2022 and grabbed a comfortable victory. RED Canids, on the other hand, faced PSG Talon and grabbed an easy victory as well at MSI 2022.

Both teams are in action today, May 11, as well. With RNG taking on PSG Talon and the RED Canids up against Istanbul Wildcats.

MSI 2022 rosters

RNG:

Bin-Top

Wei-Jungle

Xiaohu-Mid

Gala-ADC

Ming-Support

RED Canids:

GUIGO-Top

Aegis-Jungle

Grevthar-Mid

Avenger-Mid

Titan-ADC

Jojo- Support

Livestream Details

RNG vs RED Canids (best of 1 series) will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games and LoL esports website on May 12, 2022, at 4:00 AM PT/4:30 PM IST/11:00 AM GMT.

