Rockstar has started Red Dead Online save transfer progress for players

Red Dead Online players on Google Stadia are overjoyed because Rockstar Games has begun the process of porting the game to other platforms. After nearly a month of struggle, players received good news on October 20, 2022, and the process has already begun two days later.

While there are several requirements to meet before being eligible for migration, Rockstar has provided some extra benefits to players who are competent and have successfully ported the game.

Red Dead Online players can now transfer their saved progress from Stadia to other platforms

On October 22, YouTuber ColourTV shared a tweet informing Stadia users about Rockstar's initiative to transfer Red Dead Online to other gaming platforms. They stated that the process has begun for some users and that others will follow soon.

On October 22, YouTuber ColourTV shared a tweet informing Stadia users about Rockstar's initiative to transfer Red Dead Online to other gaming platforms. They stated that the process has begun for some users and that others will follow soon.

Rockstar has begun the character transfer process for some Stadia players! I will keep you guys updated on how it goes.

ColourTV previously stated that Rockstar will allow players to transfer their RDO$, XP, Role XP, Gold Bars, and other earned items to new platforms. However, they claim that players have received their lifetime earnings after being transferred to new platforms. This has delighted Red Dead Online players, who now have more money than they did on Stadia.

ColourTV previously stated that Rockstar will allow players to transfer their RDO$, XP, Role XP, Gold Bars, and other earned items to new platforms. However, they claim that players have received their lifetime earnings after being transferred to new platforms. This has delighted Red Dead Online players, who now have more money than they did on Stadia.

It seems like Rockstar is transferring the amounts that was earned overall in the lifetime of the character, not the current balances. @AshhRDO received about 1 million dollars in her new Xbox account, but her balance on Stadia was significantly less.

It is important to note that Rockstar has decided to leave some items apart and instead provide money for the transfer.

It is important to note that Rockstar has decided to leave some items apart and instead provide money for the transfer.

I guess this makes sense as I don't think Rockstar is going to transfer our items and anything we bought.

According to ColourTV, Rockstar, in their official response, has asked Red Dead Online players about their preferred platform and provided them with some tasks before beginning the transfer. These include:

Creating new characters (if not already done) on their preferred new platforms.

Linking the destination and Stadia accounts to the same Rockstar Social Club account.

They must choose their preferred platform carefully as it is a one-time process that cannot be repeated.

Once everything has been completed, Rockstar will begin transferring their progress and will notify the players accordingly.

Gamers may believe that their original Google Stadia profile will be transferred to new platforms, but Rockstar is only transferring progress and some earned value to the new characters they provide. The older characters and some of their possessions will still be available on the Stadia platform and will be discontinued in accordance with Google's notification.

After completing the transfer process, ColourTV received a message from Rockstar Games informing him to perform some necessary actions. Other players are also likely to receive similar notifications if they lack any important gameplay requirements.

After completing the transfer process, ColourTV received a message from Rockstar Games informing him to perform some necessary actions. Other players are also likely to receive similar notifications if they lack any important gameplay requirements.

This was a completion reply from Rockstar Support when they have finished transferring one player's Stadia progress.

Previously, the YouTuber held a record for playing the game for almost 6000 hours. However, since the transfer, he has lost those minutes and replaced them with new ones. He currently has around $2 million, 1.5k Gold Bars, and 10 hours of gameplay time.

