Royal Match dethrones Candy Crush to become top puzzle game in the App Store

Royal Match has overtaken Candy Crush to become the highest revenue-generating puzzle game in the world. In a depreciating year where most mobile titles suffered a decrease in revenue, the game has enjoyed a dream run worldwide. Launched in 2021, Royal Match gained early recognition, taking the valuation of Dream Games to $2.75 billion in the first two years.

Despite the formidable competition Candy Crush Saga faces, this game has risen to the top of the earning chart this year.

Royal Match: Revenue and gameplay

Revenue details

Royal Match was the largest mobile game by monthly revenue worldwide in July, according to Data.ai, a prominent tracker of consumer spending on Apple and Android app stores. The game's annual gross revenue run rate stands at an impressive $2 billion, excluding app store fees.

Soner Aydemir, co-founder and CEO of Dream Games, attributes the game's success to a combination of quality and mass-market appeal. Royal Match has managed to increase its customer spending to more than double in the year leading up to October.

Gameplay

Players take on the role of daring explorers on a valiant mission to help King Robert restore his magnificent castle to its former splendor, which is set in the enchanted realm of Royal Match. In order to pass difficult stages and get important cash, they must strategically match and swipe jewels in a match-3 puzzle.

The game's stages allow players to access beautiful rooms and lush gardens, where they may see the formerly run-down castle become an amazing work of art. With each task solved, players can experience a sense of satisfaction because of the immersive depth provided by the narrative.

The adventure doesn't stop there, as the game introduces friendly competition through exciting tournaments. Players can test their puzzle prowess against fellow enthusiasts, competing for powerful boosters to conquer even more challenging levels.

The joy of witnessing the castle blossom back to life with each triumphant match adds an extra layer of satisfaction, making the game not just about puzzles but also about the thrill of contributing to a royal restoration.

In conclusion, RM's ascent to the top of the mobile gaming hierarchy, surpassing Candy Crush, symbolizes a shift in the industry.

