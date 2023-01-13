S2G Esports wins Fan Favorite Team award in PMGC 2022 Grand Finals 

S2G Esports has been declared the Fan Favorite Team for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022 Grand Finals, garnering more votes than the other 15 squads. The Turkish side recently won the mega tournament as well and became world champions for the first time in PUBG Mobile history.

The in-game voting for the award began on December 19, 2022, and ran till January 8, 2023. S2G accumulated more than 1,482 million voting points through it and received $8K in prize money. This shows that the team has gained a huge number of fans over the years.

Top 3 Fan Favorite Teams in PMGC 2022 Grand Finals

1) S2G Esports (Turkey)

2) Four Angry Men (China)

3) Alpha 7 Esports (Brazil)

The Turkish squad's players have improved a lot in terms of strategy and gameplay since 2021. They were in fourth place in the PMGC's second edition, which took place two years ago. The squad was very confident at the 2022 World Championship and demonstrated their skills on the world stage. They received a total prize pool of $510K, which included $420K for achieving the first spot in the Grand Finals and $90K from the League Stage.

4AM, who grabbed the eighth position in PMGC 2022, came second in the Fan Favorite Team rankings in the Grand Finals. The team displayed average performances in the event, and though they presented some resistance, the side couldn't maintain their consistency across the three-day PMGC Finals. 4AM got $150K in prize money, including 132K in the League Stage.

Alpha 7 claimed third place in both the PMGC competition and the Fan Favorite Team award. This wasn't the Brazilian giants' first podium finish on the global stage in the 2022 season, as they had also gained second place in the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI): Afterparty. The squad was rewarded $217K at the end of PMGC 2022 for their performances and $5K for emerging as the third most popular squad in the Grand Finals.

Surprisingly, Nova Esports didn't make it into the top three of the Fan Favorite Team award, even though Paraboy and his teammates are among the most famous squads in the world. They also failed to win their third consecutive PMGC title this year, coming ninth on the leaderboard.

Securing the runner-up spot in the 2022 Grand Finals, DRS Gaming from Nepal has surprised the world. Their performances and gameplay in the event were appreciated by several veteran PUBG Mobile athletes.

