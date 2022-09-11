SAW Operator bundle is back in Warzone: What’s included, price, and more

The SAW Operator bundle has returned to the in-game store in Warzone Season 5. The limited time bundle was available for purchase during the early days of the game. It came as an Operator pack for Modern Warfare. Despite being a limited time bundle, it is back again, this time around with Season 5.

Operators are playable characters. These are player skins that can be equipped before heading into the game. These characters have their own back story, adding purpose to the character and as to why they are fighting. This adds a sense of depth to the multiplayer modes.

Warzone Season 5 has launched and will be live now for a while. The update called ‘Last Stand’ is the final season of the current Warzone. Although a mid-season update is on the way, the game will not be receiving any further Season updates.

However, as previously informed by Tom Henderson, the game would be receiving regular updates and DLCs to improve its quality of life.

Everything players need to know about the SAW Operator bundle in Warzone

The SAW Operator bundle was originally a part of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare & Warzone Season 6 reloaded update. It was featured as a bundle for the ‘Haunting Of Verdansk’ special event. Being a limited time bundle, it was not seen in the in-game store until now. The bundle was a fan favorite back in the day and added to the eerie feeling of the Halloween event.

What is included in the SAW Operator bundle?

The SAW Operator Bundle pack in Warzone Season 5 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The SAW Operable bundle includes the following:

Legendary Operator skin: Billy

Billy 3x Legendary Weapon Blueprint: Confession, Death Trap and Phlebotomist

Confession, Death Trap and Phlebotomist Legendary Vehicle skin: Pain Train

Pain Train Rare Charm: Let’s play a game

Let’s play a game Rare Sticker: Play me

Play me Rare Calling Card: SAW

SAW Rare Emblem: The Choice is Yours

The Choice is Yours Rare Spray: Spiral Cut

The bundle contains weapons that turn bullet tracers to blood red and also includes a dismemberment effect.

Price and where to buy

Players can hop into the game right now and get their hands on the SAW Operator bundle. The bundle costs 2400 COD Points, which can be purchased for $19.99.

It was unexpected from the developers’ end to bring such an old bundle back to the game. The developers have brought back many iconic villains from the series back to the game as Operators.

As per the fans, this was done to create a sense of nostalgia for the fans and bringing back the SAW bundle was a shout out to the game’s past, to the early days of Verdansk.

With the final season now live, fans await further news about the upcoming Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. More information about the two games will be revealed in the forthcoming Call of Duty Next event this September 16.

