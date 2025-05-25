"See you in court": Team BESTIA CEO fires back after CS2 BLAST Austin Major 2025 disqualification

The CS2 BLAST Austin Major 2025 is just around the corner, and while the hype is massive, a major controversy has sparked backlash against the tournament organizers. Argentinian team BESTIA, which qualified for the event, was recently replaced by Team Legacy due to two of their players allegedly not securing visas in time. However, BESTIA had continuously assured fans and BLAST that the visa situation was under control.

Ad

Nonetheless, BLAST released an official statement confirming Legacy as the final replacement. To make matters worse, Legacy's Major stickers are now available in-game, confirming there's no chance of reversal. The CEO of the team, Papo MC, left the following comment on BLAST's post:

"You know you're doing the wrong thing. We wanted to resolve this fairly. See you in court."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here’s a full breakdown of what happened and how BESTIA’s CEO responded to the decision.

Also read: Our picks for best CS2 BLAST Austin Major 2025 Pick'Ems

BESTIA CEO vows legal action against BLAST Austin Major 2025 over unfair treatment

Following the disqualification, BLAST released a public statement to clarify the reasoning behind replacing BESTIA at the BLAST Austin Major 2025. They explained that the decision was based on the official visa deadline, which was Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 5:00 pm CEST. According to BLAST, BESTIA had not secured visas for two of their players by that point, and despite them eventually getting the visas, it was too late.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

BLAST stated that they had been in consistent communication with all teams since February about visa requirements, as the tournament is being held in the USA. Apparently, all the teams and players except the Argentinian roster met the deadline. They claimed the decision to replace BESTIA was made in line with the tournament participation agreement and was necessary for event planning.

However, BESTIA’s CEO did not take the news lightly as he had been actively attempting to reach out to the organizers for many days. It looks like he is planning to take legal action against BLAST.

Ad

The situation has sparked massive support for BESTIA from the Counter-Strike 2 community. Several pro players and teams have voiced their frustration online, stating that BESTIA rightfully earned their spot and should be allowed to play. Fans started the #ArgentinaAlMundial trend on X, which translates to Argentina at World Cup.

Unfortunately, with Legacy’s stickers already live in-game, it seems like the list of BLAST Austin Major 2025 teams is final now. Whether or not Papo MC follows through with legal action remains to be seen.

Ad

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.