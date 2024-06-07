  • home icon
Senior Microsoft Designer dispels rumor suggesting Halo Combat Evolved Remastered's debut on PS5

By Mintu Kumar Tomar
Modified Jun 07, 2024 12:42 GMT
The Senior Designer at Microsoft has seemingly dismissed latest rumor suggesting that Microsoft is considering bringing Halo: Combat Evolved on PlayStation 5
A Senior Designer at Microsoft has dismissed a recent rumor from a reputed reporter, suggesting the company is considering bringing a new remastered Halo Combat Evolved on PlayStation 5. According to Tom Warren of The Verge, the Xbox maker is in the early stages of working on another remastered version of the first game in the Halo franchise.

Not long after Tom Warren's report, the Designer took to social media and indirectly quashed his claims regarding Halo's possible debut on PS5.

Note: Parts of this article are speculative.

Senior Designer at Microsoft urges fans to not believe on claims regarding Halo Combat Evolved on PS5

Delilah HD, a Senior Designer working at Microsoft, shared a post on X in response to recent claims made on Halo Combat Evolved's possible arrival on Sony's platform. Here's what she wrote:

also-read-trending Trending
"Don't believe everything you read... Stop falling for the grift and engagement bait. #Noleaks"

While it's not yet confirmed, the post is seemingly connected to Tom Warren's report. It did hint that Microsoft might consider a new remastered Combat Evolved title that may be released for the PS5 as well this time.

Contrary to the report, @Delilah_HD wrote in her post that there's no weight to the latest leaks on Halo and its possible arrival on Sony's PS5 console. Speaking of Tom, he's one of the most reliable sources when it comes to gaming news and updates. According to Microsoft's Senior Designer's post, however, his latest report might not be legitimate.

Coming onto Combat Evolved, it was originally launched more than two decades ago in 2001 for the first Xbox. In 2011, it was re-released in the form of a remake as part of the Halo Combat Evolved Anniversary. The game was made with developer 343 Industries' in-house engine.

Master Chief as seen in Combat Evolved (Image via Microsoft/Xbox)
For now, fans should take everything, especially the latest report on Halo, with a grain of salt. Hopefully, Microsoft will share an official clarification on this entire situation going forward.

