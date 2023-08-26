"Shame on you": Linus Sebastian responds to netizens allegedly "harassing, bullying, and threatening" LTT employees following recent controversy

Linus Sebastian of LTT recently opened up about the allegations and controversy surrounding his channel and company. The popular tech YouTube channel released a video earlier this morning. In it, they stated a week was spent asking hard questions internally and talking about what would happen going forward. However, a portion of the video was also used to call out their audience.

During the “Our Mental Health Coverage Updates” section, Linus Sebastian called out his audience for allegedly “harassing, bullying, and threatening” his employees after a former employee alleged harassment during her time with the company.

“You know who you are and shame on you. Not one of our team members deserved that.”

Amid allegations and controversy, Linus Sebastian calls out LTT fans for alleged harassment

(Clip begins at 11:12)

“The one new thing is the emergency upgrade we made to our health plan. In recent weeks, a shocking number of our team members have been harassed, bullied, and even threatened on social media.”

In the video, Linus Sebastian stated that none of the content in the video, the steps they’re taking in the wake of recent allegations, were new except for increasing their mental health coverage plan. That was the result of alleged “harassment, bullying, and threatening” of the LTT team by fans.

“All I have to say, other than that, if you’re one of the people who engaged in this behavior, I refuse to refer to you as members of our community.”

The YouTuber made it clear that they doubled their coverage for mental health counseling for LTT employees for this reason. The tech YouTuber called out the people who were allegedly harassing his employees openly.

“You know who you are, and shame on you. Not one of our team members deserved that. We have a zero tolerance policy for that crap, and we always have.”

The latest video comes on the heels of Madison Reeve, a former employee of the Linus Media Group, outlining her experience of being allegedly harassed by fellow employees. She opened up about alleged abusive language and s*xual misconduct in the workplace.

Though the content creator himself stated there is a zero-tolerance policy for this behavior, Madison pointed out in her series of tweets that allegedly nothing was done to stop her from being harassed as a member of the LMG.

YouTubers react to Linus Media Group video update

LTT's fans were glad to hear from the YouTuber about the future (Image via YouTube/Linus Tech Tips)

Since the video’s launch a few hours ago, it quickly received well over 6,400 comments from fans around the world. Many of those were simply showing support and appreciation for LTT.

Quite a few comments were glad to see “transparency” from the YouTube channel and were happy to see things were back to normal when it came to posting content.

Transparency is important in times of crisis, and the fans appreciated that (Image via YouTube)

Fans were also content to see that changes were being made and that Linus was being open with his audience. They were happy to see the tech giant open up about what went wrong and how they’ll improve things.

At least one commenter felt that there's still work to do at Linus Tech Tips (Image via YouTube)

However, at least one commenter wanted something more. While they didn’t condone the alleged harassment LTT members received, they suggested LMG open up more about internal harassment, gender issues, and things along that line.

The commenter stated that it didn’t appear anything changed about the alleged internal harassment. After Madison's allegations, one likely expects that more should be done in that area.

After these allegations became public a week ago, the YouTuber stated they took it seriously and were investigating the claims.

Linus Sebastian opened up about the problems the company has faced. Many are hopeful that, in the future, things improve for the people who create content for LMG.

The majority of commenters seemed to be glad that LTT was returning to creating content.