"This is not some kind of kneejerk corpo-nonsense": Linus lays down future plan for LTT a week after controversy

Linus Tech Tips (LTT), one of the biggest tech review outlets on the internet, found itself in deep water following Gamers Nexus' criticism regarding multiple factual inaccuracies in their videos, poor product handling, and quality control. The community cracked down on Linus Media Group (LMG), which owns multiple tech channels apart LTT, after these revelations. To combat this, Linus apologized and went into a week-long retrospection and replanning phase to decide the future of his media company.

In a new YouTube video released this Saturday, he revealed a new content plan and other changes to how the channels and his company will operate moving forward. He explicitly stated:

"This is not some kind of kneejerk corpo-nonsense."

Apart from this, the company was also called out for allegedly having a toxic work environment and tolerating employee harassment, with ex-employee Madison Reeve (aka Suop) opening up about her experiences on social media. Linus has outlined every employee benefit that is already available to every LTT team member and has tripled mental health care spending to help the team get through tough times moving forward.

Transparency is at the core of the new LTT reforms

Linus Tech Tips has been known for their rigorous production frequency, with the channel publishing a new tech video every day. Moving forward, this schedule is being relaxed to free up more time for quality control.

Besides more rigorous quality control, a new pillar of LTT's functioning will be transparency, and every small detail will be published for the community to verify and recheck.

One of the most significant additions to the content review process is the addition of a new community expert panel. This involves a group of a few very knowledgeable members of the Linus Tech Tips community who can go through every published video to fact-check the claims and compare the metrics and benchmarks published. Linus calls this team the "Error Checking Community (ECC) Squad." The team is currently accepting submissions from those who are interested in joining.

Linus' answer to the Billet Labs controversy

The Billet Labs controversy was one of the most discussed examples of poor item tracking and miscommunication among LTT team members. For those sitting under the rock, Billet, a startup, sent an innovative water-cooling monoblock to Linus for review. This water block could cool both the CPU and the GPU, and it was specifically designed for an RTX 3090 Ti.

However, due to a shortage of time, Linus tested it with an RTX 4090. Then, when the company asked him to return the block, it was stalled (due to miscommunication) and finally auctioned off at LTX. This poor management attracted tons of backlash.

To combat such issues moving forward, Linus is introducing a new heartbeat system of item tracking to keep everyone in the team updated on the whereabouts of a product and whether a company wants it back.

Employee welfare and human resources reforms

One of the major topics discussed in Linus' content reform policy video was employee welfare, including information on how the company runs their human resources department. The tech reviewer outlined that the company had already hired a third-party HR team for quality advice on what they were doing right and what could be improved. He stated that this had already been in place for months and was not a new addition.

Besides this, all LTT team members get medical and health coverage, according to Linus. In addition, the company announced massive spending on mental health services moving forward. He also mentioned he allows team members to maintain flexible timings, thereby letting them better manage work and life.

Overall, the Linus Tech Tips reforms received a mixed reception. While a considerable portion of the community has welcomed the changes, there are some critics who aren't quite satisfied with the announcements. Only time will tell how it impacts the channels and their standing in the community.