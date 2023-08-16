Linus Tech Tips loses over 100,000 subscribers within hours of allegations surfacing against LMG

Linus Tech Tips, one of the biggest tech YouTube channels owned by Linus Sebastian and his wife, Yvonne Ho, is treading hot waters. After Madison Suop, an ex-social media manager for LMG, raised allegations against Linus Media Group, the company is in the soup (all puns intended).

These allegations range from a wrong contract and bullying at the workplace to s*xual misconduct and harassment.

It is pretty shocking for the fans and subscribers of the Linus Tech Tips channel, who loved the quirky and ever-so-entertaining host of the channel - Linus Sebastian himself.

In the aftermath of the allegations surfacing against the Linus Media Group, followers and subscribers of the channel are showing their angst by leaving. It appears that the Linus Tech Tips channel has witnessed the largest ever subscriber drop in the last 24 hours. Let’s take a look.

Angry subscribers leave Linus Tech Tips after distressing allegations from a popular ex-employee

LTT has lost over 100K subscribers after Madison Suop raises severe allegations against the company (Image via SocialBlade)

Madison Suop was one of the most popular employees of Linus Tech Tips, whose introduction video on the channel continues to be one of the top five most-watched on LTT.

She appeared on the channel with Sebastian after winning a competition. Following this, she was offered a role at the Linus Media Group. Fans were in for a shock when she came out with the damning allegations against higher-ups at the organization without naming Linus.

What followed was the scariest nightmare for Linus Tech Tips as the channel witnessed the highest-ever loss in subscribers after the allegations surfaced.

According to the social media stats tracking platform, SocialBlade, the Linus Tech Tips channel lost over 100K subscribers in a single day. The channel came down from 15.6 million followers to 15.5 million from August 14 to August 15 and continues to be at 15.5 million despite the steady flow of new subscribers.

Madison Suop raises severe allegations against Linus Media Group

Madison Suop, the ex-social media manager at Linus Tech Tips, handled the company’s account on X, Instagram, TikTok, FloatPlane, and even OnlyFans (against her wish). She has revealed in a detailed thread over at X about how she was handed the wrong contract after she had moved countries to join her dream job, workplace harassment, bullying, belittling, and more.

It didn’t stop there as Suop recounted how higher-ups at the company inappropriately grabbed her, made her twerk for a coworker, was subjected to inappropriate comments when she raised her voice, and more. She was even forcibly asked to handle the OnlyFans account of the channel against her wish, where she had to deal with unsolicited explicit content on a daily basis. She was also barred from LTT videos, which her fans also questioned.

Suop mentions that while she left the organization a couple of years ago, she couldn’t muster the courage to come forth until now due to fear and financial security to take on an organization as big and connected as LMG. However, she mentions that she continues to experience the trauma from her time at the company.

These accusations from Madison Suop are pretty severe, and the Linus Sebastian-owned group has not made any counter, which is further damning.

These allegations also come soon after the scrutiny from Gamers Nexus. The damage has already been done, and while the channel has been gaining new followers steadily, they are also losing old ones at a faster rate.

It doesn’t seem like the company will ever recover from this blow, considering Madison has her massive fan base and used to be one of the most popular faces on the channel.