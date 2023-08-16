"You build your empire destroying lives of others": LTT fanbase's harassment allegedly forcing suicide explains Madison Suop's silence till now

Amidst ethical concerns and facing scrutiny from Gamers Nexus and the wider community, Linus Media Group was recently criticized by former employee Madison Suop. She recently shared on social media her personal experience and perspective on the company's working culture. Furthermore, she divulged a damning and lengthy thread revealing the motives behind her departure from the company.

As she came forward with some revelations, the LTT fanbase took to Twitter to harass her as a result. Some have even suggested that she is only speaking out for the sake of getting impressions.

Fearing backlash, Madison Suop had refrained from making any public statement during her tenure in the face of attacks, defamation, and death threats. Nevertheless, the root causes of her silence were more profound.

Linus Tech Tips fans harassed a kid to commit suicide (Image via Reddit)

The LTT fanbase's toxic behavior caused multiple people to suffer from their harassment, including a tragic case where a child was pushed to take their own life. This unbearable loss then drove the child's mother to do the same.

LTT fans allegedly harassed a kid to commit suicide, could explain why Madison Suop was silent

A father took to Reddit in 2022 to share the misfortunes in his life. Interestingly, his son had set up a small YouTube channel called "MindChop" a while back. Sadly, the MCN he was affiliated with caused legal troubles that prevented him from receiving a Silver Play button.

Via auction, they acquired one from Linus Media Group. Yet the group insisted on relinquishing it, which they opposed. This led to LTT's supporters targeting his son with dislike and negative remarks on his channel. As a result, he ceased creating content and experienced profound despair. Additionally, he encountered torment from bullies at school.

With videos made and posted, the little kid hoped that LTT's toxic fans would cease their harassment. Nevertheless, it never stopped. Sadly, the little kid passed away in August. Tragically, his mother, feeling incomplete without him, took her own life before Christmas.

The father wrote,

"I am alone now. I have nothing left. I hate you, Linus Sebastian. You built your empire destroying the lives of others. I do not know why people idolize you. You are a monster."

Despite offering condolences for his passing, Linus Tech has made no move towards discouraging their fans from engaging in harassment.

From her stint at Linus Tech Tips years ago, Madison Suop admits to still enduring the aftereffects of her experience there. She acknowledges failing to take legal action at the time due to sheer fright and monetary instability.

Madison Suop's concealed fear of exposing the hard truths and the possible backlash from LTT enthusiasts likely stems from previous bullying and comparable acts of hostility from toxic members of the fanbase.