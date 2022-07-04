"I froze, I couldn't believe it"- Skeppy shares heartwrenching story about how Dream informed him of Technoblade's passing

In his tribute to Technoblade, Skeppy walked his viewers through his experience of being informed of Techno's passing. The streamers were close friends, with many collab videos on both of their YouTube channels. So it was especially gut-wrenching to hear his account of when Dream called him to inform him about Techno's death.
Skeppy got a call from Dream after he underwent a root canal procedure, and he could not believe the Minecraft legend had passed. The almost six-minute tribute is a beautiful account of Skeppy and Technoblade's friendship. The beautiful connection he shared with Techno and how much the relationship meant to him is clear from the way he forgot his own pain from the root canal treatment and froze to the spot whilst hearing about the tragedy.
Skeppy describes his reaction to learning about Technoblade's passing
After talking about Techno's qualities and their shared experiences, the YouTuber divulged how Dream had informed him about the tragic death of their friend over a phone call.
Skeppy explained that he was in pain from a root canal surgery he had just received when he got the fateful call. This was before the video was released on Technoblade's channel, where the YouTuber's father read a final message from him to the Minecraft community:
"Right when I actually had just heard about the news, it was a little bit before Techno's video had actually been released, and I was going through a root canal procedure, and I was complaining, and I was whining about how much pain I was in."
The moment he left the clinic, he received Dream's call:
"Because it was so much insufferable pain. And right when I had been stepping out to go back to my mom's car, I had gotten a call from Dream, and he told me that he loved me and told me about the passing of Technoblade."
Skeppy was completely taken by surprise at the news. According to him, the shock made his pain go away:
"I froze, I couldn't believe it, and suddenly all the pain that I had felt had just disappeared. I don't know how to truly describe the feeling. It's just like an empty pit in your stomach. No matter what I do, I feel like this is all I've been able to really think about. Sucks so much. F**k cancer, man."
Technoblade had been fighting cancer for quite a while. The Minecraft community as a whole has mourned by filling Twitter, Reddit, and YouTube with numerous tributes and fan art honoring Technoblade.
Fans react to the clip
Fans appreciated Skeppy's honest and down-to-earth tribute to his late friend. They found the part where Dream called him to be extremely moving, and this made many mourning fans very emotional.
Both Skeppy and Dream were very close to Technoblade, and it is clear how much the Minecraft community loves and respects the group, especially Dream SMP fans.