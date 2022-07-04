"I froze, I couldn't believe it"- Skeppy shares heartwrenching story about how Dream informed him of Technoblade's passing

In his tribute to Technoblade, Skeppy walked his viewers through his experience of being informed of Techno's passing. The streamers were close friends, with many collab videos on both of their YouTube channels. So it was especially gut-wrenching to hear his account of when Dream called him to inform him about Techno's death.

Skeppy got a call from Dream after he underwent a root canal procedure, and he could not believe the Minecraft legend had passed. The almost six-minute tribute is a beautiful account of Skeppy and Technoblade's friendship. The beautiful connection he shared with Techno and how much the relationship meant to him is clear from the way he forgot his own pain from the root canal treatment and froze to the spot whilst hearing about the tragedy.

lina / gabs ! @Iuvsdrm skeppy said dream called him to tell him he loved him when he found out about techno’s passing :(( skeppy said dream called him to tell him he loved him when he found out about techno’s passing :(( https://t.co/k4HK2b0Zc9

Skeppy describes his reaction to learning about Technoblade's passing

After talking about Techno's qualities and their shared experiences, the YouTuber divulged how Dream had informed him about the tragic death of their friend over a phone call.

Skeppy explained that he was in pain from a root canal surgery he had just received when he got the fateful call. This was before the video was released on Technoblade's channel, where the YouTuber's father read a final message from him to the Minecraft community:

"Right when I actually had just heard about the news, it was a little bit before Techno's video had actually been released, and I was going through a root canal procedure, and I was complaining, and I was whining about how much pain I was in."

The moment he left the clinic, he received Dream's call:

"Because it was so much insufferable pain. And right when I had been stepping out to go back to my mom's car, I had gotten a call from Dream, and he told me that he loved me and told me about the passing of Technoblade."

Skeppy was completely taken by surprise at the news. According to him, the shock made his pain go away:

"I froze, I couldn't believe it, and suddenly all the pain that I had felt had just disappeared. I don't know how to truly describe the feeling. It's just like an empty pit in your stomach. No matter what I do, I feel like this is all I've been able to really think about. Sucks so much. F**k cancer, man."

Technoblade had been fighting cancer for quite a while. The Minecraft community as a whole has mourned by filling Twitter, Reddit, and YouTube with numerous tributes and fan art honoring Technoblade.

Fans react to the clip

Fans appreciated Skeppy's honest and down-to-earth tribute to his late friend. They found the part where Dream called him to be extremely moving, and this made many mourning fans very emotional.

michelle @kissyskep skeppy saying he found out about techno a little bit before the video, he was just leaving the dentist and dream called him and told him that he loved him and then broke the news and skeppy just froze :( skeppy saying he found out about techno a little bit before the video, he was just leaving the dentist and dream called him and told him that he loved him and then broke the news and skeppy just froze :(

Marrow @Marrow_and_Bone @kissyskep my heart is aching for Dream, too. It was kind of him to make sure that a friend like Skeppy (and likely other friends, too) knew what had happened before the public announcement. but woof...what a thing to have on your shoulders. What a sad hard thing for all of them. @kissyskep my heart is aching for Dream, too. It was kind of him to make sure that a friend like Skeppy (and likely other friends, too) knew what had happened before the public announcement. but woof...what a thing to have on your shoulders. What a sad hard thing for all of them. 💔

Potato🎗 @potatodrawer8 Dream called him, told him he loved him, and passed the news of Techno to Skeppy... Dream called him, told him he loved him, and passed the news of Techno to Skeppy...

chase🎗꩜ @thekinokokid dream called skeppy and told him how much he loved him after hearing about technos passing.. I can only imagine that’s what he did with a lot of his friends im in tears yet again dream called skeppy and told him how much he loved him after hearing about technos passing.. I can only imagine that’s what he did with a lot of his friends im in tears yet again 💔

Chay/chat @chayloaf Stop im crying. Dream called skeppy to tell him he loved him and about techno. Im cryingg Stop im crying. Dream called skeppy to tell him he loved him and about techno. Im cryingg

kris ☆ @saintofskep god skeppy’s new vid .. the way he explained how his own pain from his root canal procedure all disappeared the moment dream called him and told him he loved him and techno had passed .. that hits so so close to home god skeppy’s new vid .. the way he explained how his own pain from his root canal procedure all disappeared the moment dream called him and told him he loved him and techno had passed .. that hits so so close to home

ari! @kwtmain skeppys most recent vid is so sad omg?



apparently dream called skeppy and told him he loved him and then said the news:( skeppys most recent vid is so sad omg?apparently dream called skeppy and told him he loved him and then said the news:(

anya 🎗️ @skeppysmuffins dream called skeppy and told him he loved him after he found out :( i love them so much they mean everything to me dream called skeppy and told him he loved him after he found out :( i love them so much they mean everything to me

Both Skeppy and Dream were very close to Technoblade, and it is clear how much the Minecraft community loves and respects the group, especially Dream SMP fans.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far