Minecraft YouTuber Skeppy posts a heartfelt tribute to Technoblade

Skeppy, a Minecraft YouTuber and close friend of Technoblade, recently took to YouTube to post a heartfelt tribute to the streamer, who passed away a few days ago.

He appreciated the star wholeheartedly and offered his condolences to his family. As expected, millions of viewers joined Skeppy to pay their tribute to the streaming sensation.

Popular Minecraft streamer Alex "Technoblade," who was known for his fun-filled streams, recently passed away after losing an extended battle against stage 4 cancer at the tender age of 23.

The tragic news came as a tremendous shock to the Minecraft community. Several fans and high-profile creators from the gaming space, including Dream, Pokimane, and more, took to their respective platforms to express their sadness and pain over the heart-wrenching news.

Skeppy mourns Minecraft star Technoblade's death

In an emotional video titled "so long nerds" shared on July 1, 2022, Alex's father announced the tragic news of his son's death to his 12.9 million subscribers, leaving the community in intense grief and pain.

As one can already imagine, the clip went viral on the internet, gathering over 1.7 million likes within a few hours of making it public. Millions of fans, followers, and creators chimed in to address Alex's unfortunate demise.

Skeppy, one of the most popular Minecraft streamers, knew Technoblade very well. Being from the same gaming community, the two streamers had a great relationship with each other. In a dedicated YouTube video, the Minecraft streamer expressed how news of his friend's sudden demise broke to him.

He further went on to share some of the experiences he had with Techno and how he first met the streamer and got an invite to his party. Despite being a new addition to the Minecraft industry, Skeppy mentioned how the Minecraft legend helped him with his career growth

Expressing his intense love and respect for Alex and his amazing gameplay skills at a young age, the streamer noted:

"Technoblade, I will miss you so, so, so very much. Ever since I heard the news, I've been quite affected by all of it, just the same way I know well about everyone I know has been affected by this. I have many stories and experiences that I would like to share, but I want to keep this as brief and short as possible."

Sharing his first interaction with the star, Skeppy further added:

"Technoblade was the best, I swear to god. I do not have one bad memory with Techno. I still haven't fully able to process. I first met Technoblade on one of his Skywars livestream. I can't remember how long ago it was but what I do know is I was like the new kid on the block at the time and I wanted to get Technoblade's attention so I started to spam in his YouTube livestream chat and I guess it worked. "

Finally, he mentioned how much he respects Technoblade for his dedication towards Minecraft and content creation in general. The streamer even went on to highlight how the popular personality changed, uplifted, inspired, and brought light into his life, always motivating him to do better.

He ended the tribute video on a positive note, revealing how Alex used to be extremely happy and positive all the time despite being bedridden, and how he would strive to be like the Minecraft legend.

Fans react to Skeppy's tribute

As expected, Skeppy's YouTube video blew up as thousands of viewers from all corners of the internet agreed with him and expressed their appreciation for Alex. They talked about how he was always one of the most positive men in the room and how always gave back to the community.

Reaction from fans on the YouTube video (Image via- Skeppy/YouTube)

People even talked about how he made everyone extremely happy with his humourous livestream jokes and how other players, despite being in one of the competitive industries, respected him for him unparallel skills in Minecraft and several other games.

