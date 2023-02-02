Skylightz Gaming releases their PUBG New State lineup 

On February 1, 2023, Skylightz Gaming bid farewell to their PUBG New State Mobile roster after coming sixth in the Snapdragon Pro Series. Through its social media channels, the organization thanked the squad for their hard work and dedication and expressed its gratitude for their shared memories as well as experiences.

They further stated that their journey is not over in this scene, asking fans to stay tuned for future updates. In this regard, several rumors suggest that a new LAN event related to the title will be held in a few weeks.

Skylightz Gaming says goodbye to their PUBG New State roster after three months

The organization signed the roster in November 2022. Since then, the side has achieved mixed results with both highs and lows. Starting out well in small-scale events, the team secured second place in the BloodThirst New State event.

However, the squad's performance saw a dip in the TEC PUBG New State Mobile Open, where they finished 9th on the overall scoreboard, having struggled against strong opponents. The LAN event was claimed by Team S8UL, while the second and third positions were occupied by Enigma and Gods Reign.

Coming into the Snapdragon Invitational, the squad was low on confidence and looked out of place. Folding in the 13th spot, they looked demoralized and could only secure 46 points in the nine games they played. Team XO emerged as the winner of this event.

Meanwhile, Skylightz Gaming clinched the Nostra Gaming Week event in emphatic fashion, dominating their competitors. Team XSpark was the runners-up here while Hector bagged the MVP title.

Skylightz had a decent showing in the PUBG New State Pro Series, the all-important ₹1 crore LAN event, which concluded on November 29, 2022. Dagger and co. finished in the 6th spot in it, putting up great exploits in the competition. Team XO lifted the coveted trophy, while GodLike was the runners-up.

The main reason for the roster's departure from Skylightz Gaming could be attributed to their inconsistent performances across multiple tournaments. Their new home will be a topic of interest for PUBG New State fans and analysts alike.

Skylightz Gaming, who is also making new moves in Indian esports, will now look to scan for new talent in the New State scene and come up with a formidable lineup. The recently concluded Pro Series saw several new talents that attracted everyone's eyes.

