Slave Zero X's Uriel to be voiced by Kyle McCarley (Exclusive)

Slave Zero X, the upcoming 2.5D action-platformer, has confirmed Kyle McCarley will be joining the game as the voice of Uriel. One of the primary antagonists of the upcoming retro beat ‘em up, Kyle has lent his vocal talents to a wealth of projects since his appearance on the scene back in 2015. From video games to anime, he’s played a wide assortment of memorable characters, and now he’s going to be a part of Poppy Works’ upcoming action title.

We also have a very brief trailer that reveals what Uriel will sound like in the upcoming Slave Zero X. The game has action that feels reminiscent to old-school beat ‘em ups, as well as more modern titles like Devil May Cry.

In a recent announcement, Slave Zero X’s developer, Poppy Works, confirmed that American voice actor Kyle McCarley has joined the project. He is the voice of Uriel, one of the game’s major antagonists. Uriel is the third member of the Five Calamities. This group of warriors only answer to the Sovereign Khan, and will no doubt prove to be incredibly dangerous in the upcoming action-platformer.

What makes Uriel such a dangerous foe isn’t his strength, but his heroic and dangerously naive nature. He’s 100% loyal to the Soveriegn Khan, seeing the figure as a father and God alike. Uriel is convinced that SovKhan is a force of good, and will do anything to see that his vision is carried out.

Kyle McCarley is no stranger to interesting characters, either. For the first two seasons of animanga Mob Psycho 100, he was the voice of Shigeo Kageyama, perhaps better known as “Mob.” Unfortunately, his contract wasn’t renewed by Crunchyroll for season 3 of the hit series.

As a voice actor, he’s been a part of a number of projects since 2015, from anime, to TV, to video games. We’ll highlight a number of his roles below:

Fate Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works: Shinji Mato

Shinji Mato Mob Psycho 100: Shigeo Kageyama

Shigeo Kageyama Nier: Automata Ver 1.1a: 9S

9S Beastars: Tem, Collot, Jinma

Tem, Collot, Jinma Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yushiro

Yushiro JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind: Narancia Ghirga

Narancia Ghirga Naruto: Shippuden/Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Iruka Umino

Iruka Umino Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island: Hayato Kobayashi

Hayato Kobayashi Sailor Moon SuperS: The Movie: Poupelin, Kurume Suuri/Mercurius

The Movie: Poupelin, Kurume Suuri/Mercurius Disgaea 5: Zeroken

Zeroken Fire Emblem Engage: Soren

Soren Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes: Gatekeeper

Poppy Works’ Slave Zero X focuses on the Megacity S1-9, where the Sovereign Khan rules supreme. Taking place five years before Slave Zero, the upcoming brawler will show Shou merge with one of the Slave Units in his quest to overthrow SovKhan and free the people from their torment.

Slave Zero X will launch on February 21, 2024. It looks to combine the gameplay of Devil May Cry and Strider to bring about stylish, violent platforming action to the PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms.