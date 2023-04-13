"Sloppy drunk": Twitch streamer's friend claims AdrianahLee had bad drinking habits at parties and will lose defamation case against OTK

A clip from Twitch streamer TheRealMoisesB went viral on social media, where the streamer's off-camera friend could be heard criticizing AdrianahLee for being too drunk at parties. She was also accused of not having enough evidence to win a potential defamation lawsuit against OTK following the controversy surrounding her, Mizkif, and CrazySlick.

While details of the suit have not been made public, its existence was revealed by controversial streamer Destiny while streaming on Kick a few days ago. While streaming today, a friend of TheRealMoisesB went on a rant about AdrianahLee's supposedly bad drinking habits, which is why she was excluded from parties.

"To be honest, I went to the f*cking parties she was at. I know why people stopped inviting her. 'Cus she was a sloppy a** drunk!"

The clip has since been deleted, with the channel getting suspended from Twitch for violating guidelines. A mirror can be found here.

"She doesn't have a case": TheRealMoisesB's friend justifies AdrianahLee exclusion from streamer parties

The s*xual assault cover-up scandal that rocked the streaming community last year might appear resolved after an internal investigation found no wrongdoing on Mizkif's part. But in a recent stream, Destiny revealed that Adrianah "AdrianahLee" had allegedly filed a defamation lawsuit against OTK, MayaHiga, and others.

For those unaware, Adrianah had allegedly been touched inappropriately while she was in an inebriated state by a streamer called CrazySlick at a party. In September, Trainrwreckstv claimed that Mizkif, one of the co-founders of OTK and a friend of CrazySlick, had covered up the allegations. As mentioned before, an internal investigation has found no wrongdoing.

However, as the situation unfolded back then, the victim in this case, AdrianahLee, talked about how she was shunned by the streamers in the Austin circle because of CrazySlick and others downplaying the severity of what she insisted was a case of assault. Streamers discussing the forthcoming defamation case see this as the primary grievance in the lawsuit.

The clip from TheRealMoisesB has gone viral as the streamer's friend claims that she was unruly at parties and therefore deserved to be uninvited. In the stream, TheRealMoisesB's friend says:

"She doesn't have a case. Being excluded from friend groups is not defamation. It's shi**y but not defamation."

He further went on to say how AdianahLee created a nuisance at parties after getting drunk:

"She gets f*cking drunk and tries to f*ck everyone at the parties and then starts throwing up and weird sh*t. She can't control herself, she blacks out everywhere she goes."

TheRealMoisesB even tried to justify this by bringing up the controversy with another OTK streamer named Cyr.

Reddit reactions to clip

Redditors on r/LivestreamFail had many reactions to the clip, with some believing TheRealMoisesB's friend and others calling the clip a case of defamation. Here are some general reactions:

Reactions to the clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Redditors comparing AdrianahLee's alleged drinking problems with JustaMinx (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

For those wondering why JustaMinx is being used as a comparison, here is a breakdown of what happened to the Irish streamer at this year's Streamer Awards after-party.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes