"Someday it'll be very advanced and very scary" - Pokimane shares her thoughts on AI streamers and VTubers

During a livestream on January 9, 2023, Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" shared her opinions on AI streamers and VTubers.

The conversation started when the content creator discussed the viral chatbot, ChatGPT, and came up with the idea of streamers "evolving" from it. Fans on her chat notified her that something similar was already happening on the livestreaming platform.

She then speculated on the future of AI streamers and VTubers, saying:

"Someday it'll be very advanced and very scary."

Pokimane believes people can have parasocial relationships with AI content creators

While waiting in Valorant's pre-game lobby, a viewer asked Pokimane if the livestream was "educational." She responded by impersonating an artificial intelligence assistant, joking that the broadcast was similar to conversing with ChatGPT:

"What would you like to learn? How to find the derivative of an equation? Would you like to learn how a menstrual cycle functions? Would you like to learn... I can't even. What would you like to learn? It's kind of like ChatGPT. You've got to give me something, and I'll give it back."

The Moroccan-Canadian personality came up with the concept of streamers "evolving" from the aforementioned chatbot. Before continuing further, she explained what ChatGPT was, saying:

"What if someday we have streamers that evolve from ChatGPT? Wait, do you guys know what that is? Okay, for those that don't, it's like if you could talk to Google. Yeah. That's ChatGPT. It's AI. It's very powerful and it's kind of freaky."

Timestamp: 03:19:50

Pokimane hypothesized that since people can converse with an advanced chatbot, it could be further programmed into developing a streamer. She said:

"But it had me thinking, like, you can basically have a conversation with this thing, you could just make it a streamer. And someday, like, you know, how we have VTubers right now? Someday, they could probably make a VTuber model and program it to be an AI streamer. Like, they would just figure out. Yeah! AI streamers."

Viewers informed Pokimane that AI streamers already exist, which astounded the OfflineTV co-founder. A community member inquired if people could have parasocial relationships with AI content creators. The streamer responded by saying:

"Of course! People have parasocial relationships with 2D anime women! You think they can't do it with something that actually talks back? And you know what? That's better, because you can't stalk something that is AI."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section featured quite a lot of fan reactions, with one viewer explaining how Twitch streamer Atrioc has set up AI on his channel:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via Pokimane Too/YouTube)

AI VTubers have gone viral in the streaming world, with Neuro-sama being one of the most well-known AI-assisted VTubers. The channel, which streams under the Twitch username vedal987, currently has 97,451 followers, with more than 2.5k viewers tuning in to watch the livestream.

