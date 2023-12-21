"Sorry Poki, people will believe anything": Dream apologizes to Pokimane for featuring her in his The Truth video

Clay "Dream" has apologized to Imane "Pokimane" in an exchange on X (formerly Twitter) after she posted about being featured in his latest video titled The Truth. The way the Twitch star’s name was used in the viral video has caused some people to spread misleading things about her on social media, thereby prompting her to address the situation.

Dream's video was a response to multiple grooming allegations and controversies. In one segment, the Minecraft star showcased several fake text messages from popular streamers like Pokimane and xQc in an attempt to prove how easy it was to fabricate believable correspondence online.

Some social media accounts took the messages out of context, and misleading posts about Myna Snacks subsequently went viral.

To that effect, Dream replied to Pokimane, apologizing for the hassle. He added that people have become too gullible, believing anything they see on the internet. The content creator wrote:

"Sorry Poki, people will believe anything. knowing you and your character, I thought it was so ridiculously fake that no one could remotely believe it, but twitter surprises me every day and makes the point for me. gonna go enjoy some of your cookies now :)"

"I appreciate the community note": Pokimane talks about recent Myna Snacks controversy after Dream's video gets taken out of context

Dream responded to various grooming allegations against him in the much-awaited video. When talking about the claims and in his effort to debunk them, the streamer highlighted a number of conversation screenshots used in the accusations.

After addressing the major points, he made fake correspondence featuring xQc and Pokimane in an attempt to show how easy it was to fabricate screenshots of messages. Notwithstanding the allegations, the topics of conversation he used while portraying the fake messages led some social media users to take advantage of them and use them out of context.

Pokimane took to X to highlight a misleading post from user @ayeejuju, which received over seven million views after it shared Dream's screenshot and claimed it was real.

As for what the fake message said, it was a reference to the Myna Snacks cookie controversy and appeared to mislead people into believing the Moroccan-Canadian star had scammed her fans.

@ayeejuju's post, however, was swiftly subject to a community note that warned people that it was a fake, and the Twitch streamer seemed thankful for it.

In the same thread on X, Pokimane noted how there were multiple hate threads directed toward her despite the note:

"Yes, i saw & appreciate the community note! i was just surprised to come back to see fake dms that caused a ton of hate threads (many with no context/disclaimers). like damn i'm sorry for the stuff i didn't say lmao"

Here are some fan reactions to the whole situation, with many calling out Dream for using the names of real Twitch streamers in his video to portray fake messages:

Nevertheless, Pokimane accepted Dream's apology, and it looks like there are no hard feelings between the content creators as she even joked about the fake xQc DMs, asking if they were true.