"Speed or xQc": Sidemen teasing new 20 vs. 1 video featuring a popular personality sparks speculation among fans

During a recent Side+ podcast, Sidemen members Simon" Miniminter," Vikram "Vikkstar123," Joshua "Zerkaa," and Tobit John "Tobi" teased that a popular personality would be participating in the upcoming 20 vs. 1 video. For those unaware, 20 vs. 1 is one of the YouTube group's most popular series, in which a well-known content creator goes on a date with another person. Previously, Kai Cenat, Tana Mongeau, "JiDion" Adams, and Olajide "JJ," or "KSI," took part in this.

In the podcast, Vikkstar123 announced that the new episode of the series will be released this weekend, to which Miniminter joked that viewers would already be aware of the participant.

Vikkstar123 responded by saying that fans did not correctly guess the popular personality and added:

"20 vs. 1 is back! (Miniminter says, 'Everyone knows who it is') They don't, actually! I saw a lot of people mix guessing. Because we said a few podcasts ago, there's a clip where I'm like, 'Everyone can figure out who it is.' There were a lot of people who came to the Charity Match. So, there's a lot of guesses about other people in the Charity Match."

Zerkaa chimed in with a hint, saying:

"He said that... JJ wouldn't let him do it."

The Sidemen members' clip has garnered quite a lot of traction on X (formerly Twitter), with one fan speculating that either Darren "IShowSpeed" or Felix "xQc" would be appearing as a guest. They wrote:

"Speed or xQc considering they already got Kai and I don't think they'd do one with Duke yet."

Expand Tweet

"My guess is Speed" - Netizens predict which popular streamer would get featured in the upcoming Sidemen 20 vs. 1 video

A netizen's prediction about which popular personality would get featured in Sidemen 20 vs. 1 video. (Image via sidemenupdated/X)

Over 87 community members on the social media platform have commented on the Sidemen members' clip, with X user @MALIX002 naming some potential internet personalities who might appear as guests in the upcoming 20 vs. 1 episode.

Fans share their thoughts on the YouTube group's podcast clip 1/4 (Image via X)

According to user @StrongBeanYT, IShowSpeed would be featured in the show. They explained their prediction by writing:

"It's Speed. When Josh said 'JJ wouldn't let him do it,' I remember seeing something about Speed asking JJ if he could do it, and JJ said no or something. Like he is too young, idk (I don't know). We'll see, but my guess is Speed."

Fans share their thoughts on the YouTube group's podcast clip 2/4 (Image via X)

Another fan, however, suggested that either xQc or YouTuber Max Fosh would appear in the episode:

Fans share their thoughts on the YouTube group's podcast clip 3/4 (Image via X)

Some of the more pertinent reactions were along these lines:

Fans share their thoughts on the YouTube group's podcast clip 4/4 (Image via X)

In addition to the 20 vs. 1 series, Sidemen is well-known for hosting a variety of IRL events, including the fan-favorite Charity Match.

Expand Tweet

This year's influencer event raised £2.4 million for charities, including Brightside, Campaign Against Living Miserably, Teenage Cancer Trust, Rays of Sunshine Children's Charity, and m7 Education.