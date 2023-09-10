Who is Max Fosh? YouTuber pulls Uno Reverse card on Mark Clattenburg during Sidemen Charity Match

English YouTuber and comedian Maximilian "Max Fosh" (formerly StreetSmart) found himself in the limelight yesterday when he netted an impressive goal during the second half of the 2023 Sidemen Charity Match. Nevertheless, a comical moment in the 78th minute of the game had viewers in stitches, as Max wielded an Uno reverse card in response to the referee's yellow card to him.

Moments before, the YouTuber had completely wiped out Sidemen FC's Simon "Miniminter." The rash tackle, in the eyes of the referee (Mark Clattenberg), warranted a booking (yellow card offense).

As the referee approached and brandished the yellow card to Max, the latter quickly reached out to his right pocket, revealing a theatrical Uno reverse card, subtly suggesting that it was the referee who should be reprimanded.

How did Max Fosh score in the Sidemen Charity Match?

(Timestamp: 02:46:44)

For those unaware, Max Fosh is not a new name within the Sidemen community. He has previously teamed up with the Sidemen and was among the participants in yesterday's Sidemen Charity Match, representing the away team known as YouTube All-Stars XI.

Even though YouTube All-Stars XI found themselves behind 4-2 in the 55th minute (with IShowSpeed having just missed a penalty), Max Fosh proved to be a valuable asset. He delivered a powerful and precise strike, aiming for the bottom left corner of the goal, successfully narrowing the score to 4-3.

Max continued to play a substantial amount in the game, including his amusing prank to brandish an Uno reverse card, humorously directed at Mark Clattenberg, the referee. In the spirit of a charity match, such entertaining moments were anticipated and warmly embraced by the audience.

What are Max Fosh's most popular videos?

Max Fosh, who hails from London, boasts an impressive following of more than 2.3 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. For those unfamiliar with Max, his content typically revolves around humor, featuring a wide array of comedic videos encompassing pranks, skits, and challenges.

One of Max's most popular uploads is titled I Made Tourists Believe They Landed At The Wrong Airport. In this video, he strategically displayed an incorrect city name during the flight's approach to the landing, thereby tricking airplane travelers.

He's also known for creating challenge-type videos, including daring feats like flying atop a glider plane (I Took Out Life Insurance Whilst Risking My Life) and even orchestrating a brief, unconventional marriage (I Legally Had The Worlds Shortest Marriage).

In addition to Max's humorous prank during the Sidemen Charity Match, the livestream featured several other noteworthy moments, including IShowSpeed's shocking penalty attempt and Theo Baker's horror injury, among various other viral moments.