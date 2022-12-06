SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake release date announced for consoles and PC

THQ Nordic's much anticipated 3D platformer SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake finally has a release date. The sequel to the 2020 remake of SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle For Bikini Bottom will be arriving on consoles and PC on January 31, 2023. Since it marks the release of a major SpongeBob game in quite a while, there's certainly a lot of hype around it among fans.

With the game arriving early next year, it will be interesting to see what changes have been made to the formula. Here's all you need to know about this newest underwater adventure.

What is SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake about?

Published by THQ Nordic, Austrian developer Purple Lamp Studios will once again handle this project. Featuring a wholly original storyline, The Cosmic Shake sees SpongeBob the sponge and Patrick the pink starfish embark on a quest to save the world.

Along with the wish-granting mermaid Tears, the iconic duo are thrust into a new adventure spanning across different worlds. From prehistoric times to the wild west with its cowboys, each new sandbox area is markedly different in its presentation and mechanics from the other. Known as "Wishworlds", each new area will be more intricately designed than ever before, with there being a total of seven areas in the game.

Moreover, the yellow square-shaped protagonist himself has access to new power-ups and abilities that enhance his traversal and combat options. New enemies make an appearance as well, but so do new allies including Balloon-Patrick.

The familiar collectathon platformer gameplay is also retained, with the protagonist having to platform across hazards and challenges throughout each level while collecting a variety of items and goodies.

Further, fans will be delighted to know that the same humor and banter the original Nickelodeon series is known for is preserved in The Cosmic Shake as well.

Original voice actors for many of the characters will also be returning for their roles to help elevate authenticity. The Cosmic Shake will be available in two versions: The Standard Edition and the BFF Edition. The latter is a sort of collector's edition and includes the following content:

The complete SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake game

The Cosmic Victory Statue (Height 25cm - 9,8″)

Set of 4 Costume Miniature Bouncing Balls

Inflatable Patrick (50 cm - 19,7″)

BFF Amulet with Necklace

Set of 4 Placemats

Costume Pack DLC

Players who pre-order the game, including just the base version, will receive an additional costume DLC for free. The Cosmic Shake will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

