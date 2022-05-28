"Cal and the crew are doing whatever it takes to stay alive" - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor director discusses the theme of the game

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be the long-awaited sequel fans have been waiting for for a long time. The upcoming release will be a sequel to the hit Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and will be set in five years in the future.

With the release of the title and the teaser trailer, fans are quite excited about what's set to appear. Respawn's Stig Asmussen had a detailed interview with StarWars.com about their plans to make matters more interesting.

Stig is the director of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and will likely be associated with the upcoming sequel. Fans have reacted excitedly to the moments shown in the trailer, which gave glimpses of what's to come.

That's not all, as fans have been making several speculations about the possible occurrences and characters in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. They could help in their task based on what Stig had to say about the occasion.

Stig Asmussen speaks in detail about his plans for the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Interestingly, Stig admitted to the plans for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor even before they had finished developing the first game:

"So we started working, in earnest, even before we finished Jedi: Fallen Order with ideas of what the second game could be. There were a lot of things that we left — I guess you would call on the editing room floor — from Jedi: Fallen Order that we knew that we wanted to put into the sequel."

He added:

"Some of that comes down to like, more stances for combat, or where we're going to go with the story, how Cal and the crew are going to evolve and grow, how we're going to approach the worlds and the levels in the game, and expand them and make them more vibrant than they've been in the past. But yeah, you're thinking about this stuff every day."

Interestingly, the theme of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be darker than in the previous game.

Stig has admitted that the times portrayed in the game will be dark for the game's protagonist:

"They are in dark times, and Cal and the crew are doing whatever it takes to stay alive. That might mean that they are making connections with people that, in other times, might be considered unsavory."

The upcoming game will also be exclusive to current-generation consoles only.

While this has made one set of fans unhappy, Stig described the benefits they have received from the superior technology:

"I think the biggest thing is ray tracing, or lighting. That's allowing us to do real-time lighting, all the time, at a fidelity that's well beyond anything that we've ever produced before. Since it's real-time, we get to see the changes as we tweak the lights — immediately, essentially."

He added:

"That means that we have more time to polish, that means that we can iterate more, and we can get better results that feel more filmic. Beyond that, we have these blazing fast drives on these consoles that are allowing us to load tons of content really quickly."

Stig finally finished with a note of thanks to the fans and how much it will mean for them to get Star Wars Jedi: Survivor out as soon as possible:

"Yeah! We're making the game for the fans. Every day we're putting our blood, sweat, and tears into it. There's nothing that's more important to us than getting the controller into the players' hands and having them have a Star Wars experience that they feel is worthwhile, they have fun playing, and it puts a smile on their face."

He further stated:

"We don't take this for granted. We really appreciate the fact that we get to build in this universe and contribute to it. The fans are right there with us."

The ambitions are pretty high, which is clear from the director's statements. It will now be interesting to see if the second game will be able to build on the success of the former.

