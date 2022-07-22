Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is now available to wishlist, hints at a release date soon

As revealed by @PlaystationSize on Twitter, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor can now be wishlisted on the PlayStation Store. While this is unlikely to be a leak or an accidental reveal, the PSN link does not reveal much about the game itself.

But the most interesting thing is that the release date is yet to be announced and the only information known so far is that it will be released in 2023. While nothing is confirmed as of writing this article, it could mean a date will be given in the near future.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is on the way, and can now be wishlisted

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was revealed a month ago and has had teaser footage shown since. According to the store listing, the game has been announced, and the “release date is to be determined." In the brief story blurb at the bottom of the listing, it does state that the game will be released in 2023.

There is no word on an official date, but having the wishlist post may mean that Sony or Electronic Arts are going to reveal the date in the near future.

This could be done via a State of Play from PlayStation. The last one was held in June, so another one could come later this summer or early in the fall. There are many games that fans are looking for more information on, so it could be a great time to start talking about games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

While a release date could be revealed soon, this in no way means the game is nearing its completion. Current speculation says that it is likely to be released between March and May.

As for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor itself, it takes place five years after the previous game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Cal Kestis will return and will have to stay one step ahead of the Empire, who will be eagerly hunting down all Jedi. It will be a much darker story, where Cal will have to do whatever it takes to stay alive in this trying time.

It’s also been said that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is going to take place in the same time period as the Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor Disney+ shows, putting it in a very interesting time in the Star Wars universe.

It’s unknown if Obi-Wan Kenobi will come into contact with Cal Kestis during his travels, as both have had to deal with the resurgence of Sith Inquisitors hunting down and destroying the Jedi.

Stig Asmussen, the game’s director, has teased that Cal may have to connect with some unsavory types of characters, because it’s going to take a great deal to survive.

Unfortunately, fans are going to have to wait a little longer to see exactly when Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be released, but hopefully the wishlist posting means it’s going to get a confirmed release date soon.

