"Started disrespecting me" - Ice Poseidon explains why he leaked DMs with Mizkif that showed racist remarks

Controversial streamer Paul "Ice Poseidon" made a guest appearance on the Harmonious Hour podcast, hosted by YouTuber Harmonious Man.

The podcast host inquired about Ice Poseidon's recent controversy, in which he leaked direct messages from Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" that revealed racist remarks.

Ice Poseidon claimed that Mizkif started to disrespect him with "backhanded comments" when the latter became a prominent Twitch streamer. He said:

"Well, I mean, we used to be friends and then he got- he became a big Twitch streamer and then started disrespecting me on his stream. With like, backhanded comments and bulls**t."

Ice Poseidon talks about why he leaked private chat with Mizkif

At the 50:29 minute mark of the podcast, the host recalled a recent controversy during which Paul leaked Mizkif's personal text messages on Twitter. He wanted to know how the former Twitch streamer was associated with the One True King (OTK) co-founder:

"One thing that I saw that unfolded recently, was you releasing those text messages with Mizkif. The whole Mizkif situation. And I remember Mizkif was like, he was a part of your streams? Or was he like, an employee? Or was he like, a consistent part of the streams?"

Ice Poseidon replied by saying that Matthew was "just his friend." The host followed up and asked why the YouTuber decided to leak the direct messages.

Paul claimed that Mizkif "disrespected" him after he rose to prominence on Twitch. He then mentioned that he initially decided not to leak the DMs because it was the wrong thing to do:

"I told him to stop, he kept doing it, and then I was like, 'Okay. F**k this guy's a f***ing a**hole.' Still didn't release the DMs, because you know it is f***ked up to do that."

Timestamp: 00:50:29

Ice Poseidon shared his thoughts on streamers who urged Twitch to ban gambling on the platform. He claimed that content creators posing as "angels" and going after other people's livelihoods was wrong:

"But then, you know, f***ing all this bulls**t was going on, with like, the gambling. Everyone was pretending to be like- super like- everyone's an angel and like, 'Oh, I do no wrong!' And like, 'Ban gambling!' And like, these streamers that are pretending to be angels are like, going after other people's livelihoods and trying to ban gambling, and all this f***ing bulls**t."

Ice Poseidon stated that "people should stay in their own lane," and that when streamers "leave their lane" for content, it becomes "annoying to watch":

"I just think people should stay in their own f***ing lane. And when you start leaving your lane to f**k with other people for your content, it's sort of like, it's very annoying to watch as a viewer. And I was like, 'Okay well, this dude has kind of like, f***ked me for a couple years, just being an a**hole.'"

He also talked about how he decided to leak the DMs after Mizkif would "downplay s**t":

"And like, sometimes you say nice things. But for the most part, you would like, downplay s**t and like, be a f***ing a**hole to me for no reason. So I'm like, 'All right, you know what? This dude wants to be like a super f***ing big angel, and all this bulls**t, I guess I'll just do it now.'

The 28-year-old concluded the discussion by claiming that Mizkif clearly had "some skeletons":

But also, I mean covering up, I don't know like, whole s*xual assault thing, I don't know what's up with that. But like, I was like, 'All right, I mean, this dude has clearly got some f***ing skeletons.'"

Fans react to Ice Poseidon's reasoning for leaking private conversation

The YouTube comments section featured a handful of fan reactions, with one viewer recalling Ice Poseidon scamming his viewerbase. Here's a snippet of relevant fan comments:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's take (Images via Harmonious Man Clips/YouTube)

For those unaware, Ice Poseidon had a leaked series of personal conversations on September 20 when Twitch streamer AdrianahLee alleged that Mizkif downplayed and covered up s*xual harassment charges involving CrazySlick.

