Super People early access is now live: All confirmed changes, how to play, and more

Wonder People’s latest battle royale, Super People, is finally live with early access and players across the world will now be able to boot the shooter up in their systems.

The developers had previously mentioned that the early access period of the game was supposed to officially drop on October 10 (October 11th KST), 2022. However, it would seem that the access is live a day early, which comes as much of a surprise to many when the Steam wishlist finally sends them the official confirmation on it.

PlayerIGN @PlayerIGN Yo, just letting you know that Super People - Battle Royale is released for Early Access and you can start downloading the game. Yo, just letting you know that Super People - Battle Royale is released for Early Access and you can start downloading the game. https://t.co/lFAynlro8A

Super People went through several beta testing phases which garnered a fair amount of positive response from the community. Both casual players and content creators were quite surprised with some of the more fun and unique gameplay mechanics in the battle royale, which has left many in the community harbor a fair amount of expectations from the shooter.

This is why players who have been looking forward to the game since the last beta phase are quite expected to see all the new changes and gameplay features that the Super People's early access comes with.

What to expect from Super People’s early access?

Super People is a battle royale game that allows players to choose different classes to play as in matchmaking. Each of the classes that one gets to pick has unique abilities, and in a sense, it plays out a lot like Respawn’s Apex Legends, with a few key differences.

One of the biggest selling points of the shooter is the fact that players get to level up the unique abilities of the characters within a match itself, almost like a MOBA. The characters will be able to work towards class-specific ultimate abilities as well, along with possessing their very own perks as well as base stats.

The shooter currently consists of 14 different classes, and now with the early access finally live, Wonder People will be looking to introduce more in subsequent updates.

In a previous statement, the South Korean developers mentioned that,

"We will be especially focusing on balance between classes, TTK, and in-game economy based on the data we've collected so far. Optimization and security are also one of our top priorities for improvement.”

In lieu of their commitment here are all the confirmed changes that players will be able to enjoy in the early access as compared to what was available in the final beta test:

New Content: Base Exchange

Balance adjustment in Class and TTK

Super Tournament League depending on Soldier's tiers

Balance adjustment in Super Tournament

New Class : Demolisher

New Store

New currency Diamonds

Exploration Centre and related costumes

How to play Super People early access

Now that the shooter's early access is live ahead of schedule, players will be able to try out the latest battle royale by following these simple steps:

Players will first be required to log into their Steam account and then search for the Super People page in their client store.

After locating the play button, all players will be required to do is download, install, and then play the free-to-play battle royale.

Fans looking to try out the shooter’s early access will not be required to go through any cumbersome pre-sign-up process to get their hands on it.

Poll : 0 votes