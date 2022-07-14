“If I get someone's name wrong, I just call them that anyway”: Sykkuno explains why he mispronounces certain names

YouTube Gaming star Thomas "Sykkuno" got together with several well-known personalities like Pokimane, xChocoBars, BrookAB, and Grace Van Dien during a recent livestream.

As he was laying out the plans for the day, Sykkuno mispronounced Grace Van Dien's Twitch alias, with some of his viewers beginning to correct him rather quickly. In response, the former Twitch streamer stated:

"Guys, guys, I don't know if you guys are new to the stream, I usually, this is usually how it goes. If I get someone's name wrong, I just call them that anyway. Unless they specifically ask me not to call them that, which is completely understandable, but usually people don't mind."

Sykkuno explains why he keeps mispronouncing Grace Van Dien's Twitch name

The popular 30-year-old content creator hosted an eight-hour long broadcast earlier today and played various games such as GeoGuessr, Valorant, and Fall Guys with other popular streaming personalities.

As he was introducing his streamer buddies, Sykkuno mispronounced Grace Van Dien's Twitch name (Bluefille) and his fans instantly started correcting him.

Seeing his chat's response, the Las Vegas native admitted that he frequently calls people by the incorrect name unless they explicitly ask him not to and revealed how he referred to Carmella as Churro during their GTA 5 RP sessions:

"We first met Carmella in GTA, we called her Churro and I think she liked that name. So, I don't know. I think, um... yeah, usually; actually no one's ever specifically asked to be called."

The YouTuber justified his stance by saying that mispronouncing an individual's name usually reminds them of their first interaction:

"Usually they think it's cool because it just reminds them of the way you met and stuff like that and that means a little bit more than, oh, you got the right name, perfect something, you know?"

The conversation on the subject came to a close when Sykkuno mentioned that:

"Usually it's just like, 'Oh that reminds me when we first met!', and it's a good memory. So, most people actually seem to like that, more than you know, getting some picture-perfect name or not picture per... you know what I mean. No one's ever minded before."

Sykkuno @Sykkuno



the game is free to download on June 21st !! learn more here:

#ad I did a thing with @fallguysgame !!the game is free to download on June 21st !! learn more here: bit.ly/3NRoasI I did a thing with @fallguysgame !!the game is free to download on June 21st !! learn more here: bit.ly/3NRoasI#ad https://t.co/fnwl8baYCW

Fans react to the streamer's take

Sykkuno's fans in the YouTube comment section had rather polarizing reactions to his opinion. Some fans agreed with what Sykkuno had to say:

Fans reacting to the streamer's take 1/2 (Images via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Others stated that Grace Van Dien did not like the YouTube Gaming streamer, mispronouncing her name in multiple instances:

Fans reacting to the streamer's take 2/2 (Images via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Thomas is one of the most recognizable figures in the streaming community who began his livestreaming career in 2018. After streaming on Twitch for four years, the content creator took the internet by storm when he made the decision to switch exclusively to YouTube Gaming.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far