Sykkuno's sassy retort about Discord while playing Fall Guys takes everyone by surprise

While playing Fall Guys with Vtuber Nihmune, Sykkuno made a pretty savage comment about his partnership with Discord, leaving his fellow streamers both shocked and impressed. Known for his calm and cool demeanor, the sassy retort garnered a lot of attention from fans.

Akuma Nihmune, who was streaming on Twitch during the incident, is an English Virtual streamer who made her public debut on November 19, 2021. Aside from being a creator on Tiktok and YouTube, she is also a Twitch streamer with around 160K followers.

Sykkuno's witty quip stuns fellow streamers into silence

The YouTuber was playing Fall Guys with Twitch streamer Nihmune and others when the official Discord account popped up on the chat and used an emoji. The action understandably caught the Vtuber's eye, who asked if Discord would vote for her:

"Hi Discord. You are voting for me, right Discord?"

As other streamers weighed in on the Discord chat, the American YouTuber did not catch up on what was happening and asked why they were calling out to the voice and chat platform:

"What is hi Discord?"

Nihmune explained that the official Twitch handle of Discord came to her chat, justifying their enthusiastic reaction:

"Oh Discord's in my chat right now."

Without skipping a beat, Sykkuno asked a hard-hitting question in a nonchalant way:

"Can you ask them why they unparntered me?"

The statement was met with an uneasy and awkward silence as Nihmune could only let out a brief sigh before everyone went quiet for some time. As people started sniggering, the YouTuber tried to break the tension by pointing out that the game had started:

"Oh hey, would you look at that, the game started. Um."

Everyone started laughing at the sudden quip from the YouTuber, with a fellow streamer fervently appreciating his peer's comedic timing and wit:

"I f***ing love him bro."

Everyone present joined him in praising the streamer. Meanwhile, another person on the call started hitting on him, asking:

"Are you into men Sykkuno? Because, what's up."

Fan reactions to the clip

Nihmune's chat loved the American streamer's witty quip, which turned a seemingly normal interaction into a highly entertaining one.

Chat reacting to the incident(Image via nihmune/Twitch)

Fans watching the clip noted how unhinged and sardonic Sykkuno is offstream, with one commenter noting:

"Stream on its Chillkuno, offstream its All bets off-Kuno."

Comments about the streamer's change in personality(Image via OTV POG/YouTube)

With his endearingly awkward demeanor and collaborative streaming with friends and other broadcasters, Sykkuno has become a renowned content creator. As a testament to the fact, even the Streamer Awards nominated him twice this year.

