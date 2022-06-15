Watch: Sykkuno talks about getting content related to BTS whenever he searches his name on Twitter

YouTube Gaming star Thomas "Sykkuno" was stunned after seeing content related to the most popular K-Pop group, BTS, come up after searching for his name on Twitter.

During a recent gaming broadcast, fans wanted the streamer to create a special section on his Discord server where fans can submit fan art.

The former Twitch streamer replied that he could make a new section but was hesitant to do so because he often finds content related to BTS instead of himself on the social media platform.

While talking about the subject, Sykkuno revealed the following while expressing his sentiments:

"I would search Sykkuno and sometimes I'll see fan art or people posting a picture with a hoodie or something. But lately, I search Sykkuno and I get a bunch of BTS stuff."

Sykkuno reveals what he finds on Twitter after searching himself

The Grand Theft Auto 5 RP gamer has been streaming every day on the Google-owned livestreaming platform ever since he surprised the streaming community with his platform switch.

During a recent livestream hosted on June 14, the YouTuber spent some time talking and interacting with his fans. Some viewers wanted the streamer to set up a section on his Discord where fans could submit fan art. The Las Vegas native replied to the request by stating:

"I probably should. You know, guys, I don't want to be mean but before, right, I would go on like usually Twitter. I use Twitter a lot, well, not like a lot compared to a lot of people, but that's the one I use the most."

Following this, the 30-year-old gamer revealed that he often finds content related to BTS coming up whenever he searches for his name on the social media platform.

Sykkuno continued by stating that he does not dislike BTS or their community, but the weird correlation confused him:

"And it's not that I dislike BTS or anything, I like them. I just get very confused and I'm just like, you know... it's hard to see the stuff anymore. Not that I dislike them, I don't and I hope no one takes it the wrong way."

The content creator continued by pondering if he was searching for something wrong as he kept on getting BTS-related content on his Twitter feed:

"It's just... I don't know, I'm like trying to see it, and then 90% of it is BTS, and I'm like, 'Am I searching the wrong thing?' and there it is. So, um... I don't know if it's happened to you guys too, but it happens to me all the time."

Some fans began searching for the streamer on Twitter and verified that they were getting content related to BTS whenever they searched for the streamer's name.

Fans react to the streamer's concerns

The comment section featured several fans talking about the streamer's concerns. Fans joked by mentioning that the streamer is a confirmed member of the popular K-Pop group.

Viewers failed to understand the correlation between Sykkuno and BTS. Some fans speculated that the streamer's name has become a popular hashtag that various social media members use to increase clicks.

