Watch: Sykkuno and Valkyrae discuss their VidCon experience and argue about who's more famous

Thomas "Sykkuno" and Rachell "Valkyrae" went at each other in an adorable and comical battle to find out who was more famous following their VidCon experience.

VidCon is presently being held at the Anaheim Convention Center in Las Vegas. It started on June 22 and would go on till June 25. Both the creators went to the VidCon event and stayed there for several hours alongside other influencers, where they held a meet-and-greet with the fans. Sykkuno commented on his stream that fans had come in hordes for Rae due to her popularity.

Sykkuno and Valkyrae battle it out to find out who's more popular

The duo was not battling against each other to prove their own popularity. Hilariously, both the creators were, in fact, trying to comment on each other's popularity and fame overshadowing their own.

In a recent stream uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sykkuno revealed to his audience that both Rae and Fuslie had a large number of followers. The 31-year-old said:

"I mean I'm not saying I'm a small streamer, but I will say Rae and Leslie (Fuslie) got recognized a lot. A lot! And then even Blau got recognized quite a bit too, and he seemed really happy about that, so that's cool."

Seemingly answering a question that came from chat, he added:

"They are pretty big streamers, guys. It's crazy."

Valkyrae was added to the stream, and the duo were playing Fall Guys earlier today when he proceeded to ask her:

"Can you tell chat how you got swarmed by fans?"

(Timestamp: 15:20)

Rae was startled by the question and cried out:

"THIS DUDE! THIS DUDE!"

He responded by addressing how many fans Rae had waiting for her at the event:

"There were two lines! Two lines waiting for Rae."

Valkyrae responded by saying:

"Okay, yeah, literally our entire group was hiding behind a corner, and I felt bad 'cause there was lines of people."

She also added that there was a mega-fan of Sykkuno's who had been waiting for the streamer to take a photo of him. However, after taking the picture, he went back to hiding. To this, the Las Vegas streamer replied by saying:

"A lot of people that take pictures with me don't actually know me."

Valky continued trying to establish that Sykkuno, just like her, is plenty popular by saying:

"I didn't think you would get recognized so much 'cause we didn't say you're going."

Sykkuno then sarcastically mentioned she'd forgotten how she was the Valkyrae. But Rae was adamant that the fans were there for him. To which Sykkuno replied:

"Every time someone was like, 'Hey, aren't you that dude that plays with Rae sometimes?' And I would be like, 'Yeah, yeah.'"

The duo continued their squabble with "The Queen of YouTube" insisting that there were fans who were shaking to meet him. He concluded his argument by saying:

"She's trolling, she's trolling!"

Fans found the entire scuffle funny

Fans were naturally left laughing after the duo engaged in their friendly banter. Fans also caught on to the fact that Thomas often tries to hype up his friends, like on this occasion. Here's what they added:

Here's what the fans had to comment (Image via YouTube)

Both Rae and Sykkuno stream regularly on their Twitch and YouTube channels. The duo often joins other content creators to play various games such as Among Us, Valorant, and Fall Guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far