"Tastes like mud and dirt": Controversial Twitch streamer LowTierGod says Pokimane's cookies taste like mud

Dalauan "LowTierGod," or just LTG, is the latest Twitch streamer to review Imane "Pokimane"'s cookies which have been at the center of controversy since being announced a couple of weeks ago. With the cookies being a hot topic, many popular content creators, including xQc and Asmongold, have been reviewing them.

While Pokimane sent the product, called Midnight Cookies, to xQc and Asmongold, LowTierGod explained that he had bought four bags of it to support the Moroccan-Canadian personality. He then proceeded to eat a few cookies to review them. A clip of the content creator comparing their taste to mud and dirt has now gone viral on social media.

In the clip, LTG can be heard saying:

"Anybody here make mud cookies as a kid? It's almost like when you first put it in your mouth it tastes like mud and dirt."

LowTierGod compared Pokimane's cookies to "edible dirt"

LowTierGod reviewed Pokimane's cookies after tasting a few of them while streaming on Twitch. Here are his initial reactions to the texture:

"Let's describe the cookie real quick. Cookies are very crumbly, for some that doesn't like to make a mess like me, eat with precaution. Dry initially, but not KFC biscuity dry or Poeyes biscuity dry. The saliva does overpower the cookie when it is in your mouth. So it does give you a nice texture when the saliva attacks the cookie."

He went on to call them "edible dirt":

"Initial taste, I knew how it was going to taste like when I saw the cookies advertised. Sometimes I can visualize how something can taste. I knew off of the texture that it would give a flavor mud, dirt type of taste. So it's like edible dirt."

Timestamp 8:12

LowTierGod then told his audience that he expected Pokimane's cookies to be better:

"I don't feel like it was too creative of a cookie considering that Poki has such a big base. I would have liked to see her really getting into the bag and giving us something succulent. I would have loved to see her come out with a fire chocolate chip cookie."

He added that he was not there to buy the cookies for health but to support her:

"Thank you for the macros. I am not buying your sweets baby. Excuse me, I didn't want to say that. I am not buying sweets to be healthy, I am buying your sweets because I want to support your product, I want something that boosts my dopamine."

A clip of the review, where LowTierGod compared Pokimane's cookies to mud, went viral on the streamer-focused subreddit. Here are some general reactions to it:

As mentioned before, Pokimane's cookies have been mired in controversy since they were announced. Asmongold and xQc reviewed the product on their respective livestreams, with the former comparing it with Oreos.

Readers who want a full rundown about the cookie controversy can check out our in-depth feature on the series of incidents that caused so much backlash for the Twitch star.