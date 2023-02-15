“Taught them a lesson” - Community reacts after Twitch streamer calls out children being racist towards him

Twitch streamer Joey "JoeyKaotyk," renowned for his IRL streams, is no stranger to having bizarre and even borderline offensive encounters during his broadcasts. Such was the case in a clip from his recent IRL stream where the streamer is seen being racially targeted by a minor in Porto, a coastal city in northwest Portugal.

The clip was shared in the popular LSF subreddit, where many people gave their takes.

About two hour and eight minutes into the livestream, the streamer began checking out a store when a child was suddenly heard making some racially acrimonious remarks.

Naturally, JoeyKaotyk approached the child and reprimanded him for making such an unsavory gesture. There were a few more children there as well, and the streamer advised them to not use such words.

Twitch streamer encounters racism in Porto during IRL stream

Hearing racially derogatory remarks is sadly nothing new for Taiwanese Twitch streamer JoeyKaotyk. However, much to the surprise of the streamer, the perpetrator this time was a young boy.

After the child was heard spewing some racially offensive phrases (albeit incoherent), the streamer decided to confront him.

(Timestamp: 02:08:17)

Joey approached the child and said:

"What? What did you say? What did you call me? Don't say that, it's bad. If you say Ch*ng Ch*ng, it's very bad okay! Don't call me that. Bad. Don't say that, thank you. Bye, bye."

The IRL streamer then moved on with his broadcast, but the LSF community wasted no time in reacting to the incident. One user pointed out that the child was left dumbfounded at the stern reaction of the streamer. They said:

A Portuguese user stated that the child appeared to be in a state of bafflement:

A couple of users spotted the child to be chortling during the incident and put forth their observations.

One user surmised that, despite being reproached, the child may not think much of it. Another Redditor remarked that parents should be held accountable for such behavior from their children.

Not the first racist encounter

Those who follow JoeyKaotyk keenly will know that the Twitch streamer has had to face racial slurs previously as well. Joey was live streaming in Paris when he had a brief encounter with a stranger who said a derogatory term and quickly left. The streamer than addressed the situation and gave his chat a lesson on how to deal with racism.

The Twitch streamer has a catalog of wild meetings on foreign soil.

