Team SouL, Bigetron, Nova Esports, GodLike, and more finish among most searched PUBG Mobile teams in 2022

India's Team SouL was the most searched PUBG Mobile/BGMI squad on Liquipedia in 2022, the largest esports Wiki dedicated to esports. Despite Battlegrounds Mobile India not being available in the country since July 28, 2022, the side is as popular as ever, leapfrogging names like Nova Esports, Bigetron, and GodLike Stalwart in terms of searches.

Team SouL, owned by former PUBG Mobile athlete Mortal, has the largest fan base in India. Their BGMI squad was the undisputed champions of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series Season 1 2022, the biggest event of the game ever. The squad also took part in the PUBG Mobile World Invitational, which was conducted in August 2022 and featured the top teams across the world. These are likely a couple of reasons why so many players looked up the team.

Top 20 most searched PUBG Mobile teams on Liquipedia in 2022

Here are the names of the top 20 PUBG Mobile teams most commonly searched by fans on Liquipedia in 2022:

Team SouL Bigetron RA Nova Esports GodLike Esports GodLike Stalwart Vampire Esports S2G Four Angry Men Geek Fam Team Secret Team XSpark Evos Reborn Natus Vincere IHC Esports Alter Ego Limax HVVP TSM Alpha 7 Esports The Infinity 4Rivals

Team SouL acquired their new BGMI roster in early 2022 following their previous squad's poor performances in BGIS 2021. The fresh side, led by Omega, slowly started doing well and quickly gained momentum. They presented dominant gameplay in the BMPS and lifted the coveted trophy in an admirable fashion. Their youngest player, Goblin, bagged the Most Valuable Player award in the event.

Omega and co. then competed in the PMWI: Main Event and occupied ninth place in it. It was their last official tournament, which was held across three days and concluded on August 13, 2022.

Bigetron RA, a famous Indonesian organization, came second on the most searched teams list. However, in 2022, their PUBG Mobile team didn't display their best gameplay and failed to win any major tournaments. The squad couldn't earn their spot in the PMGC Grand Finals. It's also worth noting that recently, the organization bid farewell to two popular members, Zuxxy and Luxxy.

Nova Esports, the 2020 and 2021 PUBG Mobile world champions, were the third-most-searched team last year. The squad couldn't get the PMGC trophy for the third consecutive and claimed ninth place in the tournament in 2022.

GodLike Esports, an Indian squad, came fourth in the chart despite not playing in any international tournaments in the 2022 season. However, their performances in BGMI tournaments before the game was banned were quite impressive.

The organization partnered with Stalwart Esports for PUBG Mobile and formed GodLike Stalwart, which has a Mongolia-based roster and recently finished fourth in the PMGC 2022. This side ranked fifth among the most searched teams last year.

The current world champion S2G was sixth on the list of most searched teams. The Turkish side showcased their fabulous exploits throughout the last year. China's Four Angry Men, who competed in the PMGC 2022 after missing out on the 2021 edition, was right behind them.

Two popular Malaysian squads Geek Fam and Team Secret were in the ninth and tenth spots. Team XSpark, who did not see great results in the 2022 BGMI events, ranked eleventh. However, the owner of this Indian organization, Scout, played for 7SEA in the PMWI Afterparty and was presented with the Fan Favorite Player award.

Natus Vincere, who released their PUBG Mobile roster in October 2022, came 13th on the chart. Subsequently, their players started competing under a new name, HVVP. This side ranked 16th among the most searched teams in 2022. TSM, an Indian BGMI squad, was in 17th place, followed by Brazil's Alpha 7 and Thailand's Infinity.

