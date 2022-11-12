"That Bernardo card is gonna be a problem": Fans react to the release of the Path to Glory promo in FIFA 23

The World Cup season has finally arrived in FIFA 23, with the release of the very first set of themed content in Ultimate Team. Previously, EA Sports revealed that there would be multiple promos over the course of the tournament, with Path to Glory kicking it all off. The promo was recently released in FIFA 23, much to the excitement of fans around the globe.

The first Path to Glory squad consists of some of the biggest names participating in the tournament, who also happen to be insanely overpowered in the current FIFA meta. These selections have caused quite a stir on social media, with fans taking to Twitter to express their opinions about the latest promo and all of the content released so far.

Path to Glory is the first World Cup-themed promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

As is the case with every promo release in FIFA 23, fans have had their say regarding newly added content on social media. While the response has been mostly positive, there have been a few detractors as well. This diversity of opinions lends perspective and adds to the appeal of the community, with equal amounts of hype, praise, and critique.

To begin with, the selection of players included in the Path to Glory lineup consists of some of the most broken and overpowered players in FIFA 23, including Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese maestro has had an amazing start to the season with Manchester City and will be hoping to carry his form over to the World Cup, possibly leading his team to international glory.

Norm ♧ @CIoseMyEye EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA , the better they’ll become in your Ultimate Team .



Team is here. See more by logging into The further they go in realising their ambitions on the pitch at the FIFA World Cup, the better they’ll become in your Ultimate Team #PathToGlory Teamis here. See more by logging into #FUT The further they go in realising their ambitions on the pitch at the FIFA World Cup™, the better they’ll become in your Ultimate Team 😍.#PathToGlory Team 1️⃣ is here. See more by logging into #FUT👇 https://t.co/dWUooDHqhP Damn bruh. I didn’t buy fifa this year but I know that Bernardo card is gonna be a problem twitter.com/EASPORTSFIFA/s… Damn bruh. I didn’t buy fifa this year but I know that Bernardo card is gonna be a problem twitter.com/EASPORTSFIFA/s…

Ronald Araujo has also received a special Path to Glory version in FUT. The Uruguayan defender is amongst the most broken centre-backs in the game, despite his gold card being only 83-rated. With an upgrade to his attributes and the potential of being buffed even further depending on how his team performs, he could easily turn into the best defender in the current FIFA 23 meta.

Fuji @Fuji720x RONALD IS BACK!!!!!



MY [C]



PATH TO GLORY OP OP OP RONALD IS BACK!!!!!MY [C] PATH TO GLORY OP OP OP https://t.co/TRzyU7bxJL

As the most hyped card of the entire roster, it comes as no surprise that Vinicius Junior is also the most expensive on the FUT market. He currently costs well over 2 million FUT coins, and with Brazil being amongst the favorites to win the World Cup, he could possibly be upgraded further and receive insane attributes in-game.

Donk 🍊 @DonkTrading If Brazil win the world cup…



The new Vinicius Jr Path to Glory will look like this…



5 5 combo… END GAME



#FIFA23 If Brazilwin the world cup…The new Vinicius JrPath to Glory will look like this…combo… END GAME 🚨 If Brazil 🇧🇷 win the world cup… The new Vinicius Jr 🇧🇷 Path to Glory will look like this… 😳5 ⭐️ 5 ⭐️ combo… END GAME 🔥#FIFA23 https://t.co/74u9CAYbkA

Even the cards released as SBCs have been provided with impressive attributes, especially when you take potential upgrades into account. FIFA 23 content creator and graphics artist MilkyDinho depicted the upgrade path for the SBC Berghuis card in this tweet.

Milkydinho @FUTMilkydinho



If you'd like any other cards explained drop a comment!



+ Appreciated



#FIFA23 #PathToGlory Got asked in my comments of the Berghuis review how the upgrades will work for him so made this quick graphic to explain it :)If you'd like any other cards explained drop a comment!Appreciated Got asked in my comments of the Berghuis review how the upgrades will work for him so made this quick graphic to explain it :) If you'd like any other cards explained drop a comment! ❤+🔁 Appreciated #FIFA23 #PathToGlory https://t.co/HGjbTpAYY2

The current promo is the third iteration of the Path to Glory promo in FIFA history, with the previous two instances occurring in FIFA 18 and FIFA 21. To commemorate these fan-favorite events, nostalgia was at an all-time high amongst the community, with fans reminiscing the good old days of FUT.

Donk 🍊 @DonkTrading



Path to Glory x



The difference on the meta level…

. 5 years ago on this day…Path to Glory x #FIFA18 The difference on the meta level… 5 years ago on this day… Path to Glory x #FIFA18 The difference on the meta level… 😳. https://t.co/XTVXpVn0V3

However, it wasn't all positive on Twitter, as some fans were also disappointed by EA's lack of detailing in the event's promotional material for the event. Although the servers were shaky as usual, one fan in particular was let down by the image that EA Sports used to announce the promo's release.

A94Reynolds @A94Reynolds



But seriously, I'd kill for that Bernardo Silva... especially if Portugal can go deep into the competition! EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA , the better they’ll become in your Ultimate Team .



Team is here. See more by logging into The further they go in realising their ambitions on the pitch at the FIFA World Cup, the better they’ll become in your Ultimate Team #PathToGlory Teamis here. See more by logging into #FUT The further they go in realising their ambitions on the pitch at the FIFA World Cup™, the better they’ll become in your Ultimate Team 😍.#PathToGlory Team 1️⃣ is here. See more by logging into #FUT👇 https://t.co/dWUooDHqhP Did the graphics team have a day off? Where is #Lukaku 's dynamic image?But seriously, I'd kill for that Bernardo Silva... especially if Portugal can go deep into the competition! twitter.com/EASPORTSFIFA/s… Did the graphics team have a day off? Where is #Lukaku's dynamic image? 😅But seriously, I'd kill for that Bernardo Silva... especially if Portugal can go deep into the competition! twitter.com/EASPORTSFIFA/s…

With two weeks left for the ongoing promo and over a month of World Cup content yet to arrive in FIFA 23, it will be an incredible season for FUT content, sure to keep fans engaged and entertained for the foreseeable future.

Poll : 0 votes