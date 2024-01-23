"That was just so sick" - YouTuber telling her son how to cry for video following dog's death leaves netizens appalled

On January 22, 2024, a 45-second clip featuring YouTuber Jordan Cheyenne went viral on X. In it, she appeared to instruct her son on how to cry for a video following their dog's death. As the latter wept, Cheyenne demonstrated how he should act in the video by saying:

"Go like this... no, I know. But go like this for the video. Go like this - put one hand up... like this! But, let them see your mouth. Let them see your mouth! Look at me. Look at me. I know, look at me! Look at the camera. Okay, it's okay."

However, the child insisted that he was genuinely upset:

"I am crying! No, Mom, I am actually, seriously crying. No, Mom, I'm actually crying. I am actually crying."

The YouTuber's antics have accrued over 16.6 million views on X, garnering reactions from thousands of netizens. User @HelpingChads chimed in by writing:

"That was just so sick to even record her own child crying over their dead dog just for some views."

"This is the worst thing I've seen on the internet" - Netizens react to YouTuber Jordan Cheyenne's viral clip in which she instructed her son how to cry following their dog's death

Jordan Cheyenne is a United States-based content creator who joined YouTube in 2012. At the time of writing, she had uploaded 256 videos and boasted over 515k subscribers. Her most-viewed videos include How I learned FLUENT SPANISH! (1.5 million views), How to make $20,000 per month on YouTube (1.4 million views), as well as Highest Paying SIDE HUSTLES of 2019 (965k views).

On January 22, 2023, X user @picturesfoider shared a moment from her old vlog in which she instructed her son on how to cry for the thumbnail of their YouTube video after their dog died. As mentioned earlier, it went viral on the social media platform, with user @khushi_ftw stating that content creators would do "anything for views":

Another netizen wrote that "views are all that matters these days":

Meanwhile, X user @AmiEverAfter remarked:

"This is the worst thing I’ve seen on the internet in a while. Since Christmas girl opened the brick. A generation of kids is being abused for clicks and views. Sick."

Some of the more pertinent responses were along these lines:

Readers should note that Jordan Cheyenne publicly apologized in 2021. Several prominent internet personalities covered the matter, including fellow YouTuber and Twitch streamer Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL."