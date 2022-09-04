“That was like poki with no hair” - Pokimane fan gets brutally roasted after getting a portrait tattoo of the streamer

A hardcore fan of Twitch powerhouse Imane "Pokimane" took the fandom to an all-time high by getting a massive tattoo of the streamer's portrait, eliciting a wave of interesting but mixed reactions from viewers in the process.

The majority of the commenters were seen mercilessly trolling the tattoo artist, Reddit user u/Connor_exe, with some hilariously asking why he decided to create such a weird piece in the first place. One user even went on to say:

Redditors react to a user getting a Pokimane tattoo

Reddit user u/Connor_exe shared his creation of a deadly accurate black-and-white face portrait of popular Twitch streamer Pokimane on the inner part of his bicep. The post is titled "Another 8 hour session, in September it’ll be finished. And possibly going to get Valkyrae after that.”

When asked about his inspiration for a weird choice of tattoos, the designer revealed that he is into TV shows and stars, and it was his personal choice to do so.

u/Connor_exe has three other celebrities on his arm as well. Moreover, he is planning to get more portraits after completing the current one, one of which will be Daenerys Targaryen from popular TV show Game of Thrones, and another of YouTube Gaming streamer Rachell "Valkyrae."

Although not everyone is happy with the choice of tattoo, u/Connor_exe is clearly satisfied with his job. Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions online, here's what fans had to say:

Pokimane has received extreme gifts earlier as well

As a major internet star, Pokimane often receives high-end, special gifts from fans. Back in November 2019, a fan gifted the Moroccan-Canadian streamer a full-length body pillow with pictures of her on either side. She reacted to the gift with an extremely positive attitude and even showed it off to her livestream audience.

Although the gift has been subjected to numerous memes and jokes within the community, the Twitch sensation was certainly impressed with its unique approach.

Beside this, during mid-2022 a clip titled "Simp Donates $80 mil to Pokimane" began making rounds of the internet, eliciting a plethora of interesting reactions from viewers. In reality, however, the donation clip was nothing more than a farcical meme that was deliberately created to mock the outrageous behavior of her fans.

It was a jab at the fact that followers often donate massive amounts of money to catch their favorite streamer's attention and get them to say their names out loud on the livestream.

Pokimane is currently one of the most formidable names in the realm of content creation. Boasting over a whopping nine million followers on her official Twitch handle alone, she has carved a name for herself right from her initial League of Legends and Fortnite streams.

