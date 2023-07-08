"That's what I said since day one" - xQc agrees with Tyler1 saying that people who gamble "deserve" to lose their money

A recent Felix “xQc” livestream highlighted a clip from League of Legends streamer Tyler1. In it, Tyler blamed parents for letting their children watch gambling streamers. He called the loss of money for viewers and streamers a “life lesson.” He didn’t have a problem with gambling on streams, citing the need for better parenting. Felix seemed to be overjoyed by this take, agreeing with it wholeheartedly.

xQc pointed out that this is what he’s been saying for a significant amount of time. The Canadian streamer has been well-known for his gambling streams, winning and losing massive amounts of money in the process.

“That’s what I said. That’s what I said chat since day one. Parenting is the solution.”

xQc reacts to Tyler1’s take on gambling on livestreams

(Clip begins at 1:59:41)

Tyler1, during a recent Twitch stream, put the blame solely on parents when it came to children gambling. If they were watching gambling streamers and then taking their parent's card, he said better parenting would solve that problem.

“Parenting. If your child watches dogs**t all day, and they’re able to have access to all that money, and do all that s**t, and they can spend all that s**t, you’re a s**t parent and it’s your f**king fault.”

xQc agreed, stating that he’s been saying that since he started gambling on Twitch. He ranted about parenting in this recent Twitch clip. During the clip, Felix said these are bad parents that let their children take their credit cards and spend money gambling online:

“You are a stupid a** person. Next time - don’t have children if you cannot take care of them.”

According to the streamer, it’s all down to how parents raise their children. If they cannot take the time to raise their children and teach them not to do things like gamble, then they deserve what they get. It would appear the two streamers’ opinions align on children gambling.

YouTuber viewers comment on xQc’s reaction

Felix's viewers held nothing back when talking about gambling

The comments were pretty varied on the discussion of gambling. A few viewers felt like Tyler’s take was solid. Others said they learned the lesson of not gambling early. One response said Tyler1’s take was in bad faith. They argued that while yes, Kick allows gambling, it doesn’t require people to gamble or watch gambling streams.

Whether talking about self-accountability, or the complexity of the situation, many had opinions on gambling

Some people were shocked that this was not a common thought that people considered. It’s important for a parent to take an active role in the growth of their child, after all.

However, others suggest that the discussion is far more nuanced than “it’s the person’s fault.” Gambling quickly becomes a behavioral pattern, and thus, the person sees it as normal.

Another viewer suggested that they agreed with Tyler1 and xQc mostly. With that said, they felt it’s still wrong for websites to promote gambling streams where there is a young audience.

While Felix hasn’t gambled much on his streams lately, he has had some incredible wins and losses. In the past, he’s lost millions of dollars, but that did not stop him from continuing to gamble.

However, the streamer maintains that it’s up to the parents to keep up with their children to promote safe habits instead of letting them gamble.

