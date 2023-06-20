"That was scary" - JustaMinx claims "three men" slammed and yelled at her door, prompting her to call the police

On June 20, 2023, popular internet personality Rebecca "JustaMinx" took to her alternate Twitter handle, @MinxMore, to share details about a harrowing situation. In a series of social media updates, the Twitch streamer claimed that she was "shaking like a leaf" after hearing someone slam and yell at her door. The incident prompted her to call the police, who arrived in three minutes.

JustaMinx claimed that the authorities were unable to locate the intruders. However, according to a neighbor, "three guys" were seen "hanging around" the area:

Twitch streamer's tweets, dated June 20, 2023, in which she described the harrowing situation 1/3 (Image via Twitter)

The Irish personality then stated that the situation was frightening. She described her observations, saying:

"My front door was locked, but I'd just let Bungo out the back, so I was s**ting myself. Two cop cars are looking around the area now. But, f**k me, that was scary. I just heard one man's voice, but Ang said she saw three men doing the same to the neighbor's house, so she ran inside."

Twitch streamer's tweets, dated June 20, 2023, in which she described the harrowing situation 2/3 (Image via Twitter)

In the final tweet, JustaMinx wondered whether the three men were salesmen or up to "something else." She added:

Twitch streamer's tweets, dated June 20, 2023, in which she described the harrowing situation 3/3 (Image via Twitter)

"That's terrifying" - Streaming community voices support for JustaMinx after she provides details about her recent experience

JustaMinx has been making headlines in recent days. She posted a 48-second Twitter video on June 10, 2023, in which she claimed to have gotten cuts on her face while she was sleeping. She recounted:

"I come home, and I start seeing speckles of flashing lights. So I lie in bed, and then the next thing I know, I'm waking up I was so dazed and confused, I'm like, 'Did I fall asleep? What happened?' Because I completely forgot that I was in the middle of passing out. And then, I looked down and there was blood all over my f**king shirt."

Rebecca went live on her channel five days later (on June 15, 2023) with bruised eyes and an injured face. Earlier today, she updated the online community once again, claiming that some strangers were yelling at her door.

As expected, the announcement drew a lot of attention on social media, with Twitter user @velezuzu commenting:

Another community member inquired whether JustaMinx's home was monitored by CCTV cameras:

The 26-year-old responded that only the one in her backyard was operational, while the one in front was not:

minx @MinxMore @AkioLX1 my front one isn't working rn only the back one. need to fix that @AkioLX1 my front one isn't working rn only the back one. need to fix that

User @Mortal445 wondered what the trespassers were up to:

minx @MinxMore @Mortal445 at first i was thinking it was a viewer but my neighbour said she saw them do the same to the house next door too so idk @Mortal445 at first i was thinking it was a viewer but my neighbour said she saw them do the same to the house next door too so idk

Meanwhile, one fan suggested that Rebecca should move out of America:

Some of the more notable responses were along these lines:

aqualivtic @GOOFYBA97834730 @MinxMore FR PRAYING FOR U STAY SAFE LOVE @MinxMore FR PRAYING FOR U STAY SAFE LOVE 💌💌💌💜💜💜

Kevinsang @Kevinsa46142315 @MinxMore I thought the LA back luck was over but it just happens monthly now (hope you're ok stay safe) @MinxMore I thought the LA back luck was over but it just happens monthly now (hope you're ok stay safe)

Mimi @MimisVersee @MinxMore Damn well I’m glad your safe and I do hope they find the people who were doing that @MinxMore Damn well I’m glad your safe and I do hope they find the people who were doing that

Rorie (aimseys version) @ranbaltlive @MinxMore I Hope Ur okay please Like try and get somewhere safe or something @MinxMore I Hope Ur okay please Like try and get somewhere safe or something

JustaMinx is a popular Just Chatting content creator who currently has 1,961,598 followers. She is also considered by many to be a contentious personality, as popular Twitch streamers Blaire "QTCinderella," Felix "xQc," and Thomas "Sykkuno" discussed her drinking problems in the aftermath of the Streamer Awards 2022 afterparty drama.

