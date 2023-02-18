Twitch star Sodapoppin tested the upcoming Twitch channel skin banner feature on his latest stream. Following initial impressions, the content creator found it pretty intrusive as it pops out of the stream onto the audience's screens. He stated:

"So, I just told the people that the banner is pretty f*cking intrusive and like... 'Cus again, I'm being a test dummy. I mean, nothing's going to happen today, but yeah, they are working on it."

He then proceeded to react to chat who were not happy with the banner on their screens. As plenty of people complained about it, calling it annoying, Sodapoppin claimed that they would have to deal with it or leave because he agreed to test it out. He reasoned:

"It is annoying, it sucks. Deal with it. Tough sh*t, it is what it is. They asked if I'd test it. I was like, 'You know what? Go for it, I don't care.' You all seem to care a bit too much. It's okay, it sucks but deal with it or leave. One or the other."

Sodapoppin criticizes the Twitch channel skin banner for not having a close button

The channel skin banner is basically a marketing gimmick that allows streamers to display promotions and other collaborations to the audience in a much more prominent manner than conventional methods, like an advertisement. For those wondering what it looks like on the webpage, here is a screenshot of the stream taken sometime after the above clip.

The "intrusive" banner (Image via Twitch)

The banner under the OTK co-owner's stream has his channel logo and the logo of Starforge Systems, the custom gaming PC business venture that the OTK group has taken in along with Moistcr1tikal. Here's how the streamer described the "intrusive" banner to his audience and how it cannot be closed:

"So there's this new thing that's going on... This, they even mobile app it and put this little x in between. I've tried f*cking clicking it, then it f*cking brings it to Starforge Systems. Which is great, it is great for clicks. I'm sure they love it."

Timestamp 0:27:36

Noting that the purpose of the banner is to drive clicks to sponsors and collaborations, Sodapoppin did note that there needs to be a way to close it like any popup, even if it requires a few more clicks. He stated:

"At the same time like, holy f*ck. There's gotta be like a, maybe like a right-click and then 'remove' would be cool. So like your normans don't know how to close it at least. That's what I would do, but like, most people know how to."

Sodapoppin was less critical of the banner over the chat box but was clearly not a fan of the banner under his stream, which stays on even while watching it in full-screen mode. He opined:

"This(the banner on the chat) one's not bad, that's just in the chat, whatever. This(the banner under the stream), even when you full-screen it, it's still there. Like, holy f*ck. But again, it farms clicks, they're testing it, it is what it is."

The banner in full-screen mode (Image via Twitch)

Social media reacts to the banner

Twitter was not a fan of this new feature either. Here are some of the reactions disapproving of the Twitch banner:

Zach Bussey @zachbussey



Over the chat banner, a large over-the-content logo and a lower third that reduces the size of the player.



#TwitchNews Okay, channel skins are way more intrusive than I thought.Over the chat banner, a large over-the-content logo and a lower third that reduces the size of the player. Okay, channel skins are way more intrusive than I thought.Over the chat banner, a large over-the-content logo and a lower third that reduces the size of the player.#TwitchNews https://t.co/WVpyNCy6Ni

Bones @bones3161 @zachbussey Ive seen these the past couple of days, they need to be smaller imo @zachbussey Ive seen these the past couple of days, they need to be smaller imo

DonBeJ @DonBeJ @zachbussey seems intentionally overdone so they can remove the ridiculous lower third and act like they're being responsive to user feedback @zachbussey seems intentionally overdone so they can remove the ridiculous lower third and act like they're being responsive to user feedback

Raglan 👑 @PrinceRaglan @zachbussey I really don't think it helps that the graphics themselves are so bland, there's so much dead space. @zachbussey I really don't think it helps that the graphics themselves are so bland, there's so much dead space.

Sodapoppin is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch, with over 8.8 million followers on the platform and over 17K average concurrent viewership. The news of him joining OTK last year was a big highlight of the streamer's career. Here's a rundown of the organization's turbulent 2022 for those interested in One True King drama.

