"This isn't going to work!" - Ludwig pretends to be Sodapoppin in hopes of playing League of Legends with Tyler1

After hosting a series of exciting broadcasts from Japan, YouTube Gaming star Ludwig Ahgren returned to livestreaming from his hometown in America. During a recent broadcast on February 16, he decided to check out what some of the most popular streamers on Twitch were up to. He then realized that he was accessing the platform using fellow content creator Chance "Sodapoppin's" account.

Ludwig took the opportunity to interact with League of Legends sensation Tyler "Tyler1" and began impersonating Sodapoppin in hopes of playing Riot Games' popular MOBA with him. After seeing that Tyler1 was down to play League of Legends with him, Ludwig exclaimed:

"Wait, f**k! This isn't going to work!"

"I've got to stop being cringe on Soda's account" - Ludwig bursts out laughing while impersonating Sodapoppin and interacting with Tyler1

During his February 16 livestream, Ludwig was watching popular Twitch streamers using Sodapoppin's account. He decided to watch Tyler1's League of Legends gameplay and interacted with him, typing:

"'Hey Tyler. It's me, Soda. Wanna play League sometime?'"

The Los Angeles-based personality burst out laughing while impersonating the One True King (OTK) co-owner and remarked:

"Okay, I've got to stop this. I've got to stop being cringe on Soda's account. I've got to stop doing this. This is toxic. This is toxic! Does he even read subs (Twitch Prime subscription notifications)?"

When 'Sodapoppin' sent a message in his Twitch chat, Tyler1 was intrigued and asked viewers what he said:

"Oh, it's Soda? He's typing in my chat? What did he say? What did Soda 'Nobody likes me' Poppin say? 'He wants to play League with you.' Oh, he wants to play League with me sometime? Yeah, sometime. I'll let you know when."

The Mogul Money Live host wondered how long he could keep up with this impersonation of Sodapoppin. When Ahgren heard that Tyler1 wanted to play League of Legends with Sodapoppin, he exclaimed that his plan wouldn't work. He elaborated:

"Sodapoppin's going to get a DM (direct message) from Tyler one day, being like, 'Hey, you want to play?' And I'll just be here, sitting on my a**. Soda's going to be like, 'Why the f**k does Tyler1 want to play League with me?'"

After this hilarious interaction with Tyler1 concluded, the YouTuber moved on to converse with Super Smash Bros. professional player, Joseph "Mang0."

Fans react to the streamer impersonating Sodapoppin and interacting with Tyler1

The reaction thread featuring Ludwig's impersonation garnered more than a dozen fan reactions on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Several community members upvoted an entertaining comment from Redditor u/carefullywasnt, in which they stated:

According to Redditor u/NorNed3, Sodapoppin and Tyler1's collaboration could result in the "greatest streaming duo ever:"

Some more relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

Ludwig is a former Twitch streamer who switched platforms to YouTube Gaming in 2021. Since then, he has been actively broadcasting on the Google-owned platform, with his channel currently boasting over four million subscribers.

