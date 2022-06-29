"The concept was similar": Hideo Kojima shelved a game project like The Boys

A video game project similar to The Boys, heralded by Hideo Kojima, is a scenario that nobody had pondered until a few days back. But it seems the world could have indeed seen something of that sort, had one of the finest creators in the gaming industry not shelved the project.

HIDEO_KOJIMA @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN Watched up to episode 5 of season 2 of "THE BOYS." Hughie Campbell really likes Billy Joel. Watched up to episode 5 of season 2 of "THE BOYS." Hughie Campbell really likes Billy Joel. https://t.co/NqtRsPrS6n

The Boys, streaming on Amazon Prime, is a superhero series that is unique for its dark, satirical, and often brutally realistic take on the genre. Furthermore, it is a representation of a world of superheroes and a conglomerate that manufactures and wields them.

It is based on a comic series of the same name featuring a team of vigilantes trying to take down corrupt superheroes and their company.

Kojima recently spoke about the series on his official Twitter channel.

A video game akin to The Boys helmed by Hideo Kojima could have happened

In a series of tweets, the video game auteur spoke about his thoughts on the critically acclaimed and extremely popular series The Boys. He mentioned having initially watched a few episodes while he was preparing to start a project that had been warming up for a long time.

HIDEO_KOJIMA @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN 1/2

"THE BOYS," which I quit after 3 episodes of season 1. I thought I'd watch the rest of the show. Actually, I watched a few episodes that were delivered at the time when I was about to start a project that I had been warming up for a long time, 1/2"THE BOYS," which I quit after 3 episodes of season 1. I thought I'd watch the rest of the show. Actually, I watched a few episodes that were delivered at the time when I was about to start a project that I had been warming up for a long time, https://t.co/UpI00pUIHQ

He decided to put the project on hold as he found the concept similar to the Amazon Prime series, despite different settings and tricks. He explained that he had thought of:

"A buddy (male/female) thing with a special detective squad facing off against legendary heroes behind the scenes."

And, of course, Kojima envisioned his favorite Mads Mikkelsen, who portrays Clifford Unger in Death Stranding, as the lead.

HIDEO_KOJIMA @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN 2/2

and put it on hold because the concept was similar (different settings and tricks). A buddy (male/female) thing with a special detective squad facing off against legendary heroes behind the scenes. I was thinking of Mads as the lead. 2/2and put it on hold because the concept was similar (different settings and tricks). A buddy (male/female) thing with a special detective squad facing off against legendary heroes behind the scenes. I was thinking of Mads as the lead.

Kojima described The Boys series as:

"Today, when superheroes continue to be mass-produced in the entertainment industry, this drama was to be a radical hard-boiled action film, neither hero nor villain, with an astonishingly black joke setup and a worldview that is the opposite of what we are used to."

Given that he stated that his project was somewhat similar to The Boys, it is exciting and disappointing to wonder what that proposed video game title would have been. He further explained that his plans had stayed merely within the confines of his mind, and there was no "labor, material, research" done on it.

Kojima's tweet quickly garnered thousands of likes from fans of his work and the TV series. Eric Kripke, The Boys' showrunner, replied that he was a huge fan and requested Kojima to make The Boys video game, as they can team up and conquer. Kripke's notion was endorsed by Antony Starr, who portrays the iconic Homelander in the Amazon series.

At the moment, Hideo has a number of titles rumored in the works, including his officially confirmed collaboration with Xbox Game Studios, the horror game "Overdose," and the sequel to Death Stranding.

Yet, fans will hope that the man will one day pick the project off the shelf, blow the dust off and gift the world a title with his signature sense of twisted aesthetics and a warped world similar to The Boys.

