The Game Awards 2022 showcases Destiny 2: Lightfall trailer, release date, gameplay, and more

The Game Awards 2022 has just revealed a brand new trailer for Destiny 2's next expansion titled Lightfall. The trailer showcases a minute of gameplay footage and a basic overview of what fans can expect from the title next year.

It was previously announced that details about the expansion would be revealed during The Game Awards 2022. Players have been waiting long enough to get more out of the game, and the latest Destiny 2: Lightfall trailer gives them something new and fresh.

Destiny 2: Nightfall gives off neon aesthetics with first gameplay trailer in The Game Awards 2022

The latest Destiny 2 expansion is set to take place in the hidden city of Neomuna in Neptune. While more details about the map are yet to come, the recently released trailer suggests it will have a cyberpunk theme.

This time, the Guardians will have a new Darkness subclass called Strand. Their foes will be Witness and its newest Disciple.

The trailer reveals that Strand offers a massive amount of movement buffs in-game. The most noticeable feature that the subclass carries is the grappling hook.

Here is the description of Destiny 2: Lightfall, as stated on Bungie's official blog:

"Shattered glass glints in the starlight. Soldiers of the Shadow Legion battle with Guardians under the unmistakable shadows of the fleet overhead—the Witness and its newest Disciple are here. Amid the chaos, begin a journey that will reveal the hidden threads that bind us, the ability to unravel them, and the mastery to weave them anew. With this new power in hand, find strength in your fellow Guardians and triumph in the face of impossibility; Legendary mode returns."

Destiny 2: Nightfall release date

Our end begins February 28, 2023



Destiny 2: Lightfall // Weave the future.Our end begins February 28, 2023

While Destiny 2's latest season, Season of the Seraph, is available to play right now, Lightfall can be pre-ordered. The expansion is all set to be released on February 28, 2023. It will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5/PS4, and Steam.

The base game is free to play, and anyone can download it right now.

