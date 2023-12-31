"The horse strikes again": Fans react as Forsen inadvertently watches yet another questionable clip on Twitch stream

A clip from popular Twitch streamer Sebastian "Forsen" has yet again gone viral on social media, where the Swedish content creator was duped by an audience member into watching a questionable video involving two horses on stream. For those unaware, this has been an inside joke for the community ever since Sebastian was handed an indefinite ban back in 2020 after showing a horse engaged in explicit acts.

Since then, viewers have repeatedly tried to get the streamer in trouble by sending him clips depicting the said animal. While the incident did trigger Twitch's terms of service a few years ago, Forsen has yet to be banned after watching a similar video only a couple of days back. After today's incident, one viewer humorously wrote:

"The horse strikes again."

Disclaimer: The attached clip contains graphical content. Reader discretion is advised.

Viewers tricked Forsen into watching another "horse video"

The former Starcraft pro is a long-time Twitch streamer, having started his career back in 2011. Amassing a widespread following for his Starcraft and Hearthstone streams, nowadays, he plays a variety of video games with tens of thousands of fans regularly tuning in.

Known for indulging in indie video games as well, Forsen has played a lot of Minecraft to thwart his rival xQc's speedrun records. The two were quite competitive over the year, with the Swede finally coming out on top and beating his fellow Twitch streamer's time by a full minute. He even took a dig at xQc, saying he would never be able to beat the new time.

While the streamer has received multiple bans on Twitch over the years, one of the most controversial instances involved a GIF of a horse engaged in explicit activities. Over three years ago, he got an indefinite ban for policy violations by showing a horse's privates on his stream. As mentioned, it has become somewhat of a joke among fans.

After the latest incident on his stream, the clip titled Not again was posted on the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail, where it has garnered significant traction. Here are the general reactions to it, with some calling for a weekly ban on account of Forsen having watched a similar explicit video about four days ago.

Twitch itself has seen some major overhauls when it comes to adult content guidelines due to its controversial s**ual content policy update that was released a few weeks ago. While not confirmed, the new policies could have somewhat protected Forsen from getting banned during the recent horse-related mishaps.