"Yearly ban" - Fans believe Forsen could get in trouble after watching a "dubious" video on livestream

Twitch star Sebastian "Forsen" recently garnered a lot of attention on social media. On December 26, 2023, the content creator reacted to a variety of videos suggested by his viewers. One of them was a nine-year-old clip from Top Gear's Burma Special episode. It saw the hosts of the automotive series, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, discussing riding horses to villages.

However, one scene in the video showed the horse's genitalia. When the streamer saw this, he immediately closed the browser window and exclaimed:

"Holy moly!"

A clip of the incident was posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, where it became one of the top posts. Numerous community members stated that the Swedish internet personality could potentially get in trouble after watching the "dubious" video, with Redditor u/theamimassist commenting:

"Yearly ban, LULE (Twitch emote)."

Why do fans believe Forsen could potentially get in trouble after watching the video? Reason explored

Redditor u/theaimassist believed that the streamer could potentially get banned (Image via r/LivestreamFail subreddit)

Forsen is a Twitch veteran, having joined the Amazon-owned platform in 2011. Over the course of his streaming career, the content creator has been banned for a total of four times. One incident is considered to be particularly contentious as it led to the streamer getting indefinitely banned from the website on November 26, 2020.

After hundreds of fans speculated on the plausible reason behind the ban, Forsen took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to announce that he got suspended after viewing a "horse GIF." For those unaware, the streamer showcased an explicit video involving the animal.

Calling the situation unlucky, the former Hearthstone pro wrote:

"I'm currently banned for the horse GIF. The ban is indefinite which means (an) undetermined ban duration. Unlucky."

The Twitch streamer's tweet from 2020 (Image via X)

The internet personality eventually got unbanned a month later on December 26, 2020.

"The horse incident (part four)" - Fans react to the streamer's recent livestream moment

As mentioned earlier, a clip of Forsen watching a "dubious" video on his recent broadcast went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Redditor u/Competitive_Use_6351 remarked that the 33-year-old is "never lucky":

Redditor u/Comeptitive_Use_6351's comment (Image via r/LivestreamFail subreddit)

Another community member joked that the streamer should "threaten to sign with Kick":

Redditor u/_bea231's comment (Image via r/LivestreamFail subreddit)

Redditor u/felixdifelicis' comment received hundreds of upvotes. They wrote:

"The horse incident (part four) forsenDespair [Twitch emote]."

Redditor u/felixdifelicis' comment (Image via r/LivestreamFail subreddit)

Meanwhile, Redditor u/MicroGG25 stated that the content creator would not be banned because his livestream was labeled for mature audiences:

Redditor u/MicroGG25's comment (Image via r/LivestreamFail subreddit)

Here are some more reactions:

At the time of writing, Forsen's channel was still accessible and had not been banned from Twitch. However, the VOD (video on demand) for his recent livestream, during which he reacted to the Top Gear video, has been deleted.